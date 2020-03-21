New Porter & Davies Throne Colours!

Porter & Davies, world renowned experts in silent tactile monitoring systems are delighted to update their iconic range of thrones with a whole new colour palette that is both classic and timeless.

The introduction of these stylish new colours and fabrics offers customers a greater choice than ever before. The BC2, BC2rm, Gigster and TT6 Thrones will now be available in black, green, grey and purple velvet finish plus a black vinyl option. The new fabrics are the toughest, most hardwearing yet; they are of the highest possible quality, hardy enough to withstand the rigors of touring yet still very comfortable to sit on. Drummers, sit-down bass players and keyboard players can now personalise their P&D rig as well as their kit. All thrones are finished with a sophisticated P&D logo embroidered in green in the middle of the seat.

The ‘None More Black’ Black Velvet option of the Porter & Davies thrones is just black, simple, uncomplicated and dramatic. The British Racing Green Velvet is a rich, dark colour that lends the thrones a striking appearance. Packing a punch, Battleship Grey Velvet is ready for business. Fantastic, anarchic and fun is the Helmet Purple Velvet, a colour to encourage opening up to new and exciting ideas. Whilst the pitch Black ‘Shiny Shiny’ Vinyl makes an intense and stylish statement

The creative team at Porter & Davies have expanded their world leading range silent tactile monitoring systems for drummers to give their customers greater choice. This carefully developed colour selection is sure to get heads turning. The new thrones are available now to order.

Find out more at https://www.porteranddavies.co.uk/. To purchase any of the company’s products please go to https://www.porteranddavies.co.uk/shop/