New Nashville Mural May Have Connection to Taylor Swift’s Upcoming Music

Could this latest Nashville mural have something to do with new Taylor Swift music?

Swift shared a countdown for something recently—and that something is coming on April 26. New music? Perhaps! To further cement the fans’ theories that new music is coming, Swift has been posting daily pictures of very bright things. From hearts to bicycles and even her own cats, the new aesthetic for Swift is all about bright colors, a far cry from her dark reputation-era themes.

The new mural debuted in Nashville’s Gulch area and was created by famed artist Kelsey Montague, who also created the popular angel/butterfly mural in Nashville where tourists wait in line to snag a picture with the wings.

There are several aspects to the wings that are making fans think it’s from Swift. The first, most obvious, reason is that the aesthetic and bright colors are matching Swift’s current social media accounts and website.

After the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Swift posted an image of her high-heeled shoes which featured—you guessed it—butterfly wings. The mural also features images of cats: Swift has two cats of her own, and is even starring in the upcoming movie Cats.

Shall we keep going? The mural features 13 hearts in the butterfly wings; 13 is Swift’s favorite number. The mural also features 7 flowers…possibly a nod to Swift’s upcoming seventh studio album?

Even the official City of Nashville Instagram account got in on the fan theory, taking to their page writing, “Hmm Does this new @kelseymontagueart mural in @thegulchnashville have something to do with @taylorswift? Only time will tell!”