New Music Weekly To Conclude 2021 New Music Awards Nominations

ABOUT NEW MUSIC WEEKLY MAGAZINE:

New Music Weekly, has graced the pages of Billboard, R&R, Gavin, Friday Morning Quarterback, Music Connection, Inside Connection and most recently Soap Digest. New Music Weekly has found great success with their charting system which includes Top40, Adult Contemporary, Country, College, Americana, and Rock radio stations. With the formation of Backstage Entertainment Group‘s Spins Tracking System (STS) it has already impacted over 7000 radio stations worldwide. The weekly music trade publication, which fast became the top chart breaking publication for new music and artists, scored top honors during the event held in Hollywood, California U.S.A. New Music Weekly, founded in 1999, boasts over 1500 reporting radio stations in the genres of Top40/CHR, Adult Contemporary, Hot AC, Country, College, Hip Hop/Rap, Jazz and Alternative/Rock. NMW’s motivation for providing the most updated and fairly tracked radio airplay information is owed to the philosophy of radio pioneer and legend Bill Gavin, who started Gavin as a weekly tip-sheet for radio programmers in the 1950s. It wasn’t until the early 1990’s that Gavin’s philosophy was finally archived with the bureaucracy of major label politics thus the founding of New Music Weekly magazine.

ABOUT NEW MUSIC AWARDS:

NMA is proud to be the first and only award show not weighted down with the politics and corruption of the corporate world. An award show showing the true talent which exists in the music industry today.

