New Music Weekly Sets It Sight For 2021 Fall Edition

New Music Weekly is now setting its sight on key artists as they begin production for its Fall Hits Music Issue. The leading music trade publication will be highlighting artists and bands from both the major and independent arena which have songs impacting at radio. As NMW begins to close out the year, this issue is equally important as it gets the publication closer to their 2021 New Music Award nominations. NMW will be offering special discounted ad rates to independent artists that reach out to them early.

ABOUT NEW MUSIC WEEKLY MAGAZINE:

New Music Weekly Magazine, founded in 1999, boasts a vast panel of reporting radio stations within the formats of Top40/CHR, Adult Contemporary, Hot AC, Country, College, Hip Hop/Rap, Jazz and Alternative/Rock. New Music Weekly has graced the pages of Billboard, R&R, Gavin, Friday Morning Quarterback, Music Connection, Inside Connection and most recently Soap Digest while also being honored as “Magazine of the Year” award at the Los Angeles Music Awards. With the formation of Backstage Entertainment Group’s Spins Tracking System (STS), New Music Weekly has found great success with their charting system. New Music Weekly’s music trade magazine, which has become the #1 radio chart publication for new music and artists, is owed to the philosophy of radio pioneer and legend Bill Gavin, who started The Gavin Report as a weekly tip-sheet for radio programmers in the 1950s. It was not until the early 1990’s that Gavin’s philosophy was finally archived with the bureaucracy of major label politics thus the founding of New Music Weekly Magazine.