New Music Weekly Preps For New Music Awards

New Music Weekly has opened its ballot for this year’s New Music Award nominations. This also comes at a time when New Music Weekly is in final production for its Best Of 2018 issue. The New Music Awards nomination process is open to their station programmers, subscribers, music fans and general public to give a helping hand in the NMA nomination process. The leading radio publication will be setting sights on potential nominees based on chart activity for 2018. Should you want to participate in the Best Of 2018 issue, or be a part of the voting process please click here.

