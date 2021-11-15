New Music Weekly Opens NMA Nomination Ballot & Preps for BEST OF 2021

New Music Weekly magazine is now in pre-production for their Best of 2021 edition. This will be the final review of artists, bands and songs that will qualify for the 2022 New Music Awards. NMW will be reviewing the very best music based on their past charts and radio will play an important part in the process.

The NMA nomination ballot giving subscribers, radio programmers, fans and the general public an opportunity to express and voice their opinions. If you are an artist, band or record label interested in highlighting your 2021 releases, contact New Music Weekly quickly as space for this is limited.

The final nominations for the 2022 New Music Awards will be announced once nominations have been concluded.