New Music Weekly Magazine Preps For Indie Artists Edition

New Music Weekly has announced a very special Indie Artists Edition as their next magazine publication. The leading radio and music trade publication is seeking out the very best in the independent arena that have or are currently receiving chart activity. Additionally, coverage of its NMAs will be featured. Recent New Music Award winners and artists with new releases are encouraged to contact NMW to offer “thanks to radio and fans” for their support. Space for this issue will be open on a first come first serve bases and is expected to fill up fast.

To preview New Music Weekly Magazine visit here.