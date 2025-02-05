New Music Weekly Magazine Announces 2025 NMA Nominees

New Music Weeklymagazine has announced the nominations for the 2025 New Music Awards. Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone & Luke Combs are among the top major label nominees while artistsDPB, John Jurney, Eileen Carey & Bill Abernathy are among the many independent artists nominated. Radio stations, programmers and industry professionals were also graced with New Music Awards nods. Subscribers and music fans had a hand in the nomination process via their votes online and can now have input on the final outcome. The leading radio industry publication has now opened its voting ballot that allows you and music fans to participate in the voting process.
Adult Contemporary Song of the Year:
“Austin” Dasha
“Die With A Smile” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
“Every Day” Eileen Carey
“Illusion” Dua Lipa
“Oh My” Shani
“Stargazing” Myles Smith
“The Door” Teddy Swims
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Eminem
John Jurney
Jelly Roll
Mark Ambor
Teddy Swims
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Halsey
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph
OneRepublic
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
Papa Roach & Carrie Underwood
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Andrew Moore & Hooch
Blue October
Caswell & The Peel N’ Eats
Tommy Rice w/Morgan Ridgely
Bill Abernathy
Cabela & Schmitt
Eileen Carey
Grace Lillian
John Jurney
Kenneth Roy
Mark Ambor
Shani
Hwy 89 Pop Radio
KKUL
WDNH
WNHE-1
WOCO
Radio Max Music
Larry Kazynsnki
Miriam Lucero
Ron Dale
Vince Benedetto
Capitol
Columbia
Republic
UMG
Country Song of the Year:
“A Bar Song” Shaboozey
“Austin” Dasha
“Hang Tight Honey” Lainey Wilson
“Love You, Miss You, Mean It” Luke Bryan
“Miles On It” Kane Brown & Marshmello
“One Bad Habit” Tim McGraw
“Pour Me A Drink” Post Malone w/Blake Shelton
Country Male Artist of the Year:
Chris Stapleton
Joey Canyon
Kane Brown
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Cliff & Susan
Dan + Shay
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Post Malone & Blake Shelton
George Birge
Nate Smith
Robert Ross
Shaboozey
Eileen Carey
Joey Canyon
Lee Simms
Rob Georg
Country Bear
Hot Country 102
KDKD
KDOL
KGFY
KOKX
Sound Machine
WISK
Brian Dougherty
Jay McRae
Jim Wolfe
Ron Dale
Thomas Barstow
Big Machine
MCA Nashville
RCA Nashville
UMG
WMG
Crossover Artist/Band of the Year:
Benson Boone
Bill Abernathy
Cabela & Schmitt
Eileen Carey
Jelly Roll
Post Malone
Music Industry Firm: Vote below now for the 2025 New Music Awards