New Music Weekly Magazine Announces 2025 NMA Nominees

Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone & Luke Combs are among the top major label nominees while artists DPB, John Jurney, Eileen Carey & Bill Abernathy are among the many independent artists nominated. Radio stations, programmers and industry professionals were also graced with New Music Awards nods.

And the nominees for the 2025 New Music Awards are . . .

Top40/CHR Song of the Year: “Carry You Home” Alex Warren “End Of Beginning” DJO “Espresso” Sabrina Carpenter “Fortnight” Taylor Swift w/Post Malone “Good Luck, Babe!” Chappell Roan “Not Like Us” Kendrick Lamar “Too Sweet” Hozier

Top40/CHR Male Artist of the Year: Benson Boone Hozier Jelly Roll Kendrick Lamar The Weeknd

Top40/CHR Female Artist of the Year: Ariana Grande Billie Eilish Chappell Roan Sabrina Carpenter SZA Tate McRae Taylor Swift

Top40/CHR Group of the Year: Charli XCX w/Billie Eilish Coldplay Dasha Kane Brown & Marshmello MGK PT The Gospel Spitter Twenty One Pilots

New Top40/CHR Artist/Group of the Year: Alex Warren Benson Boone DPB Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph Mark Ambor PT The Gospel Spitter Top40/CHR Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Cabela & Schmitt DPB John Jurney Shani

Top40/CHR Radio Station of the Year: KLQQ KPLT KSPI KRYC WKNY

Top40/CHR Program/Music Director of the Year: Dan Mathews Jason Kranz Ron Dale Russ Davidson Warren Lawrence

Top40/CHR Record Label of the Year: Capitol Columbia Def Jam Mercury

Adult Contemporary Song of the Year:

“Austin” Dasha

“Die With A Smile” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

“Every Day” Eileen Carey

“Illusion” Dua Lipa

“Oh My” Shani

“Stargazing” Myles Smith

“The Door” Teddy Swims

Adult Contemporary Male Artist of the Year: Alex Warren Benson Boone Eminem John Jurney Jelly Roll Mark Ambor Teddy Swims

Adult Contemporary Female Artist of the Year: Billie Eilish Chappell Roan Halsey Sabrina Carpenter Tate McRae Taylor Swift

Adult Contemporary Group of the Year: Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph OneRepublic Post Malone & Morgan Wallen Papa Roach & Carrie Underwood Thirty Seconds To Mars

New Adult Contemporary Artist/Group of the Year: Andrew Moore & Hooch Blue October Caswell & The Peel N’ Eats Tommy Rice w/Morgan Ridgely

Adult Contemporary Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Bill Abernathy Cabela & Schmitt Eileen Carey Grace Lillian John Jurney Kenneth Roy Mark Ambor Shani

Adult Contemporary Radio Station of the Year: Hwy 89 Pop Radio KKUL WDNH WNHE-1 WOCO Radio Max Music

Adult Contemporary Program/Music Director of the Year: Larry Kazynsnki Miriam Lucero Ron Dale Vince Benedetto

Adult Contemporary Record Label of the Year: Capitol Columbia Republic UMG

Country Song of the Year:

“A Bar Song” Shaboozey

“Austin” Dasha

“Hang Tight Honey” Lainey Wilson

“Love You, Miss You, Mean It” Luke Bryan

“Miles On It” Kane Brown & Marshmello

“One Bad Habit” Tim McGraw

“Pour Me A Drink” Post Malone w/Blake Shelton

Country Male Artist of the Year:

Chris Stapleton Joey Canyon Kane Brown Luke Bryan Luke Combs Post Malone Shaboozey

Country Female Artist of the Year: Carly Pearce Carrie Underwood Kacey Musgraves Kelsea Ballerini Lainey Wilson

Country Group of the Year: Cliff & Susan Dan + Shay Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan Old Dominion Parmalee Post Malone & Blake Shelton

New Country Artist/Group of the Year: George Birge Nate Smith Robert Ross Shaboozey

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year: Eileen Carey Joey Canyon Lee Simms Rob Georg

Country Radio Station of the Year of the Year: Country Bear Hot Country 102 KDKD KDOL KGFY KOKX Sound Machine WISK WOCO

Country Program/Music Director of the Year: Brian Dougherty Jay McRae Jim Wolfe Ron Dale Thomas Barstow

Country Record Label of the Year: Big Machine MCA Nashville RCA Nashville UMG WMG

Crossover Artist/Band of the Year:

Benson Boone

Bill Abernathy

Cabela & Schmitt

Eileen Carey

Jelly Roll

Post Malone

Radio Promotion/Marketing of the Year: Add Promotion Alan Young Promotions Jerry Duncan Promotions Williams Promotions