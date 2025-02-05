Dark Blue Golden Royal Graphics Background Generative AI

New Music Weekly Magazine Announces 2025 NMA Nominees

New Music Weekly magazine has announced the nominations for the 2025 New Music Awards. Sabrina Carpenter, Benson Boone & Luke Combs are among the top major label nominees while artists DPB, John Jurney, Eileen Carey & Bill Abernathy are among the many independent artists nominatedRadio stations, programmers and industry professionals were also graced with New Music Awards nods. Subscribers and music fans had a hand in the nomination process via their votes online and can now have input on the final outcome. The leading radio industry publication has now opened its voting ballot that allows you and music fans to participate in the voting process.

 

New Music Weekly is in pre-production for its 2025 NMA Nominees special edition. Record labels, Management, PR and Artists are encouraged to participate and many will be sharing their good fortune in this particular issue. Contact New Music Weekly for the NMA Nominations special advertising rates and cast your ballot now.  And the nominees for the 2025 New Music Awards are . . .

 

Top40/CHR Song of the Year:
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Charli XCX w/Billie Eilish
Coldplay
Dasha
Kane Brown & Marshmello
MGK
PT The Gospel Spitter
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
DPB
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph
Mark Ambor
PT The Gospel Spitter
Top40/CHR Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Cabela & Schmitt
DPB
John Jurney
Shani
KLQQ
KPLT
KSPI
Dan Mathews
Jason Kranz
Ron Dale
Russ Davidson
Warren Lawrence
Capitol
Columbia
Def Jam
Mercury
Adult Contemporary Song of the Year:
“Austin” Dasha
“Die With A Smile” Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
“Every Day” Eileen Carey
“Illusion” Dua Lipa
“Oh My” Shani
“Stargazing” Myles Smith
“The Door” Teddy Swims
Alex Warren
Benson Boone
Eminem
John Jurney
Jelly Roll
Mark Ambor
Teddy Swims
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Halsey
Koe Wetzel & Jessie Murph
OneRepublic
Post Malone & Morgan Wallen
Papa Roach & Carrie Underwood
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Andrew Moore & Hooch
Blue October
Caswell & The Peel N’ Eats
Tommy Rice w/Morgan Ridgely
Bill Abernathy
Cabela & Schmitt
Eileen Carey
Grace Lillian
John Jurney
Kenneth Roy
Mark Ambor
Shani
Hwy 89 Pop Radio
KKUL
WDNH
WNHE-1
WOCO
Radio Max Music
Larry Kazynsnki
Miriam Lucero
Ron Dale
Vince Benedetto
Capitol
Columbia
Republic
UMG

Country Song of the Year:
“A Bar Song” Shaboozey
“Austin” Dasha
“Hang Tight Honey” Lainey Wilson
“Love You, Miss You, Mean It” Luke Bryan
“Miles On It” Kane Brown & Marshmello
“One Bad Habit” Tim McGraw
“Pour Me A Drink” Post Malone w/Blake Shelton

Country Male Artist of the Year:
Chris Stapleton
Joey Canyon
Kane Brown
Carly Pearce
Carrie Underwood
Kacey Musgraves
Kelsea Ballerini
Lainey Wilson
Cliff & Susan
Dan + Shay
Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Post Malone & Blake Shelton
George Birge
Nate Smith
Robert Ross
Shaboozey
Eileen Carey
Joey Canyon
Lee Simms
Rob Georg
Country Bear
Hot Country 102
KDKD
KDOL
KGFY
KOKX
Sound Machine
WISK
Brian Dougherty
Jay McRae
Jim Wolfe
Ron Dale
Thomas Barstow
Big Machine
MCA Nashville
RCA Nashville
UMG
WMG
Crossover Artist/Band of the Year:
Benson Boone
Bill Abernathy
Cabela & Schmitt
Eileen Carey
Jelly Roll
Post Malone

Music Industry Firm: Vote below now for the 2025 New Music Awards

Add Promotion
Alan Young Promotions
Jerry Duncan Promotions
Williams Promotions
2911 Media
Aristo PR
Kore PR
ID PR
Music City Media
PLA Media
Publicity Nation
Shorefire Media
Splash Public Relations

