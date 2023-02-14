New Music Weekly Magazine Announces 2023 NMA Nominees

New Music Weekly magazine has announced the nominations for the 2023 New Music Awards. Harry Styles, Lizzo and Jack Harlow are among the top major label nominees while artists Garrett Young, See Your Shadow and John Jurney are among the many independent artists nominated. Additional nominees include radio stations, music programmers, as well as music industry professionals. Subscribers and music fans had a hand in the nomination process via their votes on the magazine’s nomination ballot and will now have input on the final outcome.

New Music Weekly is now in pre-production for a special NMA Nominees special edition. Artists are encouraged to participate and many will be sharing their good fortune in this particular issue.

And the nominees are 2023 New Music Awards

Top40/CHR Song of the Year:

“As It Was” Harry Styles

“About Damn Time” Lizzo

“Bad Habit” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” Beyonce

“First Class” Jack Harlow

“Fluctuating” Hannyta

“Numb Little Bug” Em Beihold

Top40/CHR Male Artist of the Year:

Elton John

Harry Styles

Jack Harlow

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Yung Gravy

Top40/CHR Female Artist of the Year:

Adele

Beyonce

Doja Cat

Halsey

Lizzo

Top40/CHR Group of the Year:

AJR

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook

David Guetta w/Bebe Rexha

Imagine Dragons

OneRepublic

Post Malone w/Doja Cat

Top40/CHR New Artist of the Year:

Em Beihold

Gayle

Heistheartist

Joji

Latto

Muni Long

Stephen Sanchez

Steve Lacy

Top40/CHR New Group of the Year:

Charlie Puth & Jung Kook

Limberlost

Shinedown

Skye Holland & Steve Kroeger

Twice

Top40/CHR Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Garrett Young

Hannyta

Heistheartist

Jax

Kate Bush

PT The Gospel Spitter

Rosa Linn

Top40/CHR Radio Station of the Year:

KPLT

KQID

KRYC

KSPI

WKNY

Top40/CHR Program/Music Director of the Year:

Dan Mathews

Jason Kranz

Michael Johnson

Ron Dale

Warren Lawrence

Top40/CHR Promotion/Marketing of the Year:

Add Promotion

All Access

Protocol Entertainment

Sam Kiser Promotions

Top40/CHR Record Label of the Year:

Columbia

Capitol

Def Jam

Mercury

UMG

AC Song of the Year:

“Bad Habit” Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” Beyonce

“Hold Me Closer” Elton John & Britney Spears

“I Ain’t Worried” OneRepublic

“Half Blind” Garrett Young

“Running Up That Hill” Kate Bush

“Stay” Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber

“Unstoppable” Sia

AC Male Artist of the Year:

Ed Sheeran

Garrett Young

John Jurney

Justin Bieber

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

AC Female Artist of the Year:

Adele

Beyonce

Dua Lipa

P!NK

Sia

AC Group of the Year:

AJR

Camila Cabello w/Ed Sheeran

Coldplay w/BTS

Imagine Dragons

One Republic

AC New Artist of the Year:

John McDonough

Laurence Elder

Miqua.el

Omar Apollo

Stephen Sanchez

Steven Fox

TJ Doyle

AC New Group of the Year:

Jacaranda

Limberlost

Maneskin

AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Eileen Carey

Gary Pratt

Heistheartist

Hannyta

John Jurney

Kenneth Roy

AC Radio Station of the Year:

Absolute Radio

WOCO

KXXO

KKUL

KTDY

WDNH

AC Program/Music Director of the Year:

CJ Clements

John Foster

Larry Kazynsnki

Michael Johnson

Ron Dale

Vince Benedetto

AC Record Label of the Year:

Columbia

Capitol

RCA

Warner

West Coast Collective

Country Song of the Year:

“Circles Around This Town” Maren Morris

“Down Home” Jimmie Allen

“Ghost Story” Carrie Underwood

“Joyride” Callie Young

“No Body” Blake Shelton

“On Country Radio” Joey Canyon

“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

“The Kind Of Love We Make” Luke Combs

“You” Dan + Shay

Country Male Artist of the Year:

Blake Shelton

Eric Church

Kane Brown

Lee Brice

Luke Combs

Sam Hunt

Thomas Rhett

Country Female Artist of the Year:

Carrie Underwood

Carly Pearce

Gabby Barrett

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Country Group of the Year:

Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde

Old Dominion

For King + Country

Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt

See Your Shadow

Zac Brown Band

Country New Artist of the Year:

Jelly Roll

Jackson Dean

John McDonough

Gary Pratt

Laurence Elder

Pamela Hopkins

Tiffany Haseker

Tyler Hubbard

Country New Group of the Year:

Enemy Line

Jacaranda

See Your Shadow

Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year:

Callie Young

Joey Canyon

Laurence Elder

Lee Sims

Rob Georg

Tommy Rice

Country Radio Station of the Year of the Year:

Absolute Radio

KDKD

KGFY

Sound Machine

WOCO

WISK

Country Program/Music Director of the Year:

Don Williams

Jay McRae

Michael Johnson

Thomas Barstow

Thurston Clary

Ron Dale

Country Promotion of the Year:

Alan Young Promotions

Grassroots Promotions

Jerry Duncan Promotions

Williams Promotions

Country Record Label of the Year:

Big Machine/Universal

MCA Nashville

RCA Nashville

SSM Nashville

WMG

Crossover Artist/Band:

Eileen Carey

Hannyta

Pamela Hopkins

ReLoVe

Publicity Firm:

2911 Media

Aristo Media

Kore PR

Music City Media

Rogers & Cowan

Splash Public Relations