New Music Weekly Magazine Announces 2023 NMA Nominees
New Music Weekly magazine has announced the nominations for the 2023 New Music Awards. Harry Styles, Lizzo and Jack Harlow are among the top major label nominees while artists Garrett Young, See Your Shadow and John Jurney are among the many independent artists nominated. Additional nominees include radio stations, music programmers, as well as music industry professionals. Subscribers and music fans had a hand in the nomination process via their votes on the magazine’s nomination ballot and will now have input on the final outcome.
New Music Weekly is now in pre-production for a special NMA Nominees special edition. Artists are encouraged to participate and many will be sharing their good fortune in this particular issue.
And the nominees are 2023 New Music Awards
Top40/CHR Song of the Year:
“As It Was” Harry Styles
“About Damn Time” Lizzo
“Bad Habit” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul” Beyonce
“First Class” Jack Harlow
“Fluctuating” Hannyta
“Numb Little Bug” Em Beihold
Top40/CHR Male Artist of the Year:
Elton John
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Yung Gravy
Top40/CHR Female Artist of the Year:
Adele
Beyonce
Doja Cat
Halsey
Lizzo
Top40/CHR Group of the Year:
AJR
Charlie Puth & Jung Kook
David Guetta w/Bebe Rexha
Imagine Dragons
OneRepublic
Post Malone w/Doja Cat
Top40/CHR New Artist of the Year:
Em Beihold
Gayle
Heistheartist
Joji
Latto
Muni Long
Stephen Sanchez
Steve Lacy
Top40/CHR New Group of the Year:
Charlie Puth & Jung Kook
Limberlost
Shinedown
Skye Holland & Steve Kroeger
Twice
Top40/CHR Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Garrett Young
Hannyta
Heistheartist
Jax
Kate Bush
PT The Gospel Spitter
Rosa Linn
Top40/CHR Radio Station of the Year:
KPLT
KQID
KRYC
KSPI
WKNY
Top40/CHR Program/Music Director of the Year:
Dan Mathews
Jason Kranz
Michael Johnson
Ron Dale
Warren Lawrence
Top40/CHR Promotion/Marketing of the Year:
Add Promotion
All Access
Protocol Entertainment
Sam Kiser Promotions
Top40/CHR Record Label of the Year:
Columbia
Capitol
Def Jam
Mercury
UMG
AC Song of the Year:
“Bad Habit” Steve Lacy
“Break My Soul” Beyonce
“Hold Me Closer” Elton John & Britney Spears
“I Ain’t Worried” OneRepublic
“Half Blind” Garrett Young
“Running Up That Hill” Kate Bush
“Stay” Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber
“Unstoppable” Sia
AC Male Artist of the Year:
Ed Sheeran
Garrett Young
John Jurney
Justin Bieber
Harry Styles
Sam Smith
AC Female Artist of the Year:
Adele
Beyonce
Dua Lipa
P!NK
Sia
AC Group of the Year:
AJR
Camila Cabello w/Ed Sheeran
Coldplay w/BTS
Imagine Dragons
One Republic
AC New Artist of the Year:
John McDonough
Laurence Elder
Miqua.el
Omar Apollo
Stephen Sanchez
Steven Fox
TJ Doyle
AC New Group of the Year:
Jacaranda
Limberlost
Maneskin
AC Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Eileen Carey
Gary Pratt
Heistheartist
Hannyta
John Jurney
Kenneth Roy
AC Radio Station of the Year:
Absolute Radio
WOCO
KXXO
KKUL
KTDY
WDNH
AC Program/Music Director of the Year:
CJ Clements
John Foster
Larry Kazynsnki
Michael Johnson
Ron Dale
Vince Benedetto
AC Record Label of the Year:
Columbia
Capitol
RCA
Warner
West Coast Collective
Country Song of the Year:
“Circles Around This Town” Maren Morris
“Down Home” Jimmie Allen
“Ghost Story” Carrie Underwood
“Joyride” Callie Young
“No Body” Blake Shelton
“On Country Radio” Joey Canyon
“Never Wanted to Be That Girl” Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
“The Kind Of Love We Make” Luke Combs
“You” Dan + Shay
Country Male Artist of the Year:
Blake Shelton
Eric Church
Kane Brown
Lee Brice
Luke Combs
Sam Hunt
Thomas Rhett
Country Female Artist of the Year:
Carrie Underwood
Carly Pearce
Gabby Barrett
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Country Group of the Year:
Carly Pearce & Ashley McBryde
Old Dominion
For King + Country
Ingrid Andress & Sam Hunt
See Your Shadow
Zac Brown Band
Country New Artist of the Year:
Jelly Roll
Jackson Dean
John McDonough
Gary Pratt
Laurence Elder
Pamela Hopkins
Tiffany Haseker
Tyler Hubbard
Country New Group of the Year:
Enemy Line
Jacaranda
See Your Shadow
Country Breakthrough Artist of the Year:
Callie Young
Joey Canyon
Laurence Elder
Lee Sims
Rob Georg
Tommy Rice
Country Radio Station of the Year of the Year:
Absolute Radio
KDKD
KGFY
Sound Machine
WOCO
WISK
Country Program/Music Director of the Year:
Don Williams
Jay McRae
Michael Johnson
Thomas Barstow
Thurston Clary
Ron Dale
Country Promotion of the Year:
Alan Young Promotions
Grassroots Promotions
Jerry Duncan Promotions
Williams Promotions
Country Record Label of the Year:
Big Machine/Universal
MCA Nashville
RCA Nashville
SSM Nashville
WMG
Crossover Artist/Band:
Eileen Carey
Hannyta
Pamela Hopkins
ReLoVe
Publicity Firm:
2911 Media
Aristo Media
Kore PR
Music City Media
Rogers & Cowan
Splash Public Relations