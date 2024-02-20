New Music Weekly Announces 2024 NMA Nominees

New Music Weekly magazine has announced the nominations for its annual New Music Awards. Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, Jack Harlow and Paul Russell are among the top major label nominees, while artists John Jurney, Eileen Carey and John McDonough are among the many independent artists nominated. Additional to artist categories, there are also radio stations, radio programmers and industry professionals. Subscribers and music fans had a hand in the nomination process via their votes and will now have input on the final outcome.

New Music Weekly is now in pre-production for a special NMA Nominees special edition. Artists are encouraged to participate and many will be sharing their good fortune in this particular issue. Contact New Music Weekly for the NMA Nominations special advertising rates and visit the sight now at www.newmusicweekly.com. Here is the list of nominees for the 2024 New Music Weekly Awards: