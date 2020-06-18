New music video for CCR’s “Long As I Can See The Light” launches today

Continuing the 50th anniversary of America’s all-time greatest rock ‘n’ roll band, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Craft Recordings is honored to unveil a special fan-generated video for the beloved Cosmo’s Factory closer, “Long as I Can See the Light.” In the lead-up to Father’s Day 2020, Creedence fans worldwide were encouraged to submit videos and photos documenting cherished memories with their fathers, grandfathers or other guiding lights in their life.

The tradition of musical inheritance is strong among CCR appreciators: The band’s timeless albums have been proudly passed down from generation to generation. Music’s capacity to draw people together is more important now than ever, so while many may be unable to be physically near their loved ones this Father’s Day, the hope is that this “Long as I Can See the Light” video will help remind families just how deeply they’re connected. Click here to watch the official video now.

One of many hits on Creedence’s legendary fifth studio album, “Long as I Can See the Light” was released in 1970 as part of a double A-side single with “Lookin’ out My Back Door.” Both songs peaked at number two in the U.S., and despite Creedence having never played “Long as I Can See the Light” live, it became a fan favorite. Over the years, the song has taken on different meanings, but John Fogerty has stated that the song is “about the loner in me. Wanting to feel understood, needing those at home to shine a light so that I can make my way back.”

Starting in the spring of 1969, Fantasy Records released a prolific string of double A-side CCR singles: The band’s U.S. number two hit “Bad Moon Rising” was accompanied by “Lodi;” “Green River,” which also reached number two, was backed by “Commotion;” the number three hit “Down on the Corner” featured “Fortunate Son” on the flip; and, from Cosmo’s Factory, “Travelin’ Band” was paired with “Who’ll Stop the Rain” and “Up Around the Bend” with “Run Through the Jungle.”

Commemorating the 50th anniversary of Cosmo’s Factory this summer, Craft Recordings is issuing a half-speed master edition of the album, pressed on 180-gram vinyl and set for release on August 14th. The album was mastered at half speed by the award-winning engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios. Available for pre-order now, this audiophile edition of Cosmo’s Factory comes housed in a tip-on jacket, replicating the original packaging.

Released on July 16, 1970, Cosmo’s Factory remarkably stood as Creedence Clearwater Revival’s fifth full-length in two-years. The album, which borrowed its name from drummer Doug “Cosmo” Clifford (who often referred to the band’s practice space as “The Factory”), followed a highly prolific year for CCR, in which the Berkeley, CA band released three Billboard Top Ten albums in 12 months. Cosmo’s Factory would continue the group’s momentum, taking Clifford, frontman John Fogerty, guitarist Tom Fogerty, and bassist Stu Cook to the height of their success. For the second time, Creedence topped the album chart in the US, while they scored their first No. 1 in the UK, Canada, and Australia, among other territories, firmly cementing their status as international rock stars.

The album also found CCR expanding their sonic territory, with tracks like the seven minute-long psychedelic jam, “Ramble Tamble,” a gritty, 11 minute-long rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “I Heard It Through the Grapevine,” and the twangy “Lookin’ out My Back Door,” which was a nod to the “Bakersfield Sound” of West Coast country artists like Buck Owens. The folk-tinged “Who’ll Stop the Rain,” meanwhile, harkens back to the era of the Vietnam War, as does the blues-rocker “Run Through the Jungle,” which has been used in a myriad of films, TV, and video games.

Now, a half-century after its release, Cosmo’s Factory will gain a new vibrancy, thanks to the exacting process of half-speed mastering. Using high-res transfers from the original analog tapes, the mastering process involves playing back the audio at half its recorded speed, while the cutting lathe is turned at half the desired playback speed. The technique allows more time to cut a micro-precise groove, resulting in more accuracy with frequency extremes and dynamic contrasts. The result on the turntables is an exceptional level of sonic clarity and punch. This special pressing was previously available only as part of CCR’s collectible, seven-LP Studio Albums Collection box set.

Click here to stream Cosmo’s Factory or pre-order the half-speed mastered vinyl. Special bundles, including an exclusive cover art t-shirt, are available through the Craft Recordings store.

Track list – Cosmo’s Factory:

Side A:

Ramble Tamble Before You Accuse Me Travelin’ Band Ooby Dooby Lookin’ Out My Back Door Run Through The Jungle

Side B:

Up Around The Bend My Baby Left Me Who’ll Stop The Rain I Heard It Through The Grapevine Long As I Can See The Light

