New Music Releases Find A Home At AC Radio

Fitz & The Tantrums have been on a rather slow build as of late but their patience might just be paying off. “I Just Wanna Shine” (Elektra/WMG) is finally getting the attention it so deserves. Don’t underestimate this super-hot band. While we are talking “hot” we have to give that to Harry Styles. His current single “Adore You” (Erskine/Columbia) is fast becoming a real favorite among our music and program directors. If you are not on it what are you waiting for. Lauv is pulling in some rather impressive numbers for their current “Modern Loneliness” (Foundations Music). This is a great radio song indeed.

Barry Manilow is back on the radio and the world is just thrilled. New Music Weekly was on sight for his residency at the new Westgate Hotel in Las Vegas and were granted special back-stage access. It was quite the thrill for this writer, family & friends and what an amazing show it was. To add to that Barry’s current “My Funny Valentine” (Stiletto Entertainment) pulls ever so close to #1 status and that would be a great thing to see. Our thanks for the entire Manilow team over at Stiletto Entertainment.

Lovelytheband has got a good thing going and make no mistake about that. “Loneliness For Love” (Another Century) is the track that many are raving about. After a few listens you can’t help but being hooked. Bon Jovi is back at the format and that’s always a welcome sight. “Limitless” (Captain Kidd/Island/UMG) is the track and is making chart moves that are quite impressive so good for Bon Jovi & it’s great to have them back where they truly belong. The paring of Doja Cat & Tyga seems to be working out quite well. “Say So” (Kemosabe/RCA) is the jam that you need to pay some additional attention to. One of our best friends (and mine too of course) is Michael Damian. He’s pulling in some monster numbers for the re-release of “Rock My Heart” (Weir Brothers). That is critical because it really get’s Mom “off my back”.

The Black Eyed Peas are back at radio joined by J Balvin. Together the new team are taking the single “RITMO” (Epic) to greater heights. Gramma Rikki is back on the radio charts with another gem. She just keeps getting better and better and shows it well with her current “Loved Those Hours” (Indie). Rhett May is also rocking the US charts and in a very big way. This Australian rocker is building a world of believers for his current “Sing For Me” (Indie) that really shows just how good this recording artist is.

It’s so great to see Billy Vera back on the radio charts. His new “A Simple Little Song” (Vera Cruz) is quite the surprise and delight of 2020. Taken from his current CD entitled “Timele

ss”, Billy brings a little more joy into the world during these rather tough times. Billie Joe Armstrong brings retro back for a little escape with the release of the remake “ “I Think We’re Alone Now” (Reprise/WEA). Surprisingly is works quite well.

Recent New Music Award winner Joe Taylor continues to rock the charts with his powerful “Don’t Change” (Indie). What a year Joe has had so far. A big congrats goes out to the band Tower Circle for their monster hit single “Come A Little Closer” (Indie). This Sacramento band also pulled in a well-deserved New Music Award. You can expect a new single coming from them at any time according to their radio promotion guru Tom Mazzetta. We will keep you apprised. Tom also guided the recent chart topping success of Benny Marsella and his NMA award winning “Special Kind Of Love” so a big congrats to the entire team. Also in the New Music Award “winners circle” and still chart active is Eileen Carey as her “Finally” continues to bring in huge numbers. A big congrats to all the music and program directors singled out and to the radio stations, record labels and industry professionals. You all were so well deserved as were our NMA nominees.