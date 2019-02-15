New Music From Keith Urban?

Fans of Keith Urban were no doubt delighted by his Instagram post on Wednesday (Feb, 13), in which the singer shared a shot clearly taken in a studio, spotlighting a microphone and a thumbs-up (presumably from Urban himself).

“New music…..?” he teased his viewers. Well, unless he’s in the habit of hanging around mics for the heck of it, it could only be that, by anyone’s guess!

New music from Urban is always something to look forward to, but there’s no word yet on what he’s is cooking up on the new frontier. The singer is still busy at work promoting last year’s Graffiti U, which marked his 10th album. He played more than 65 dates in the U.S. and Canada in support of the release, and kicked off an Australian tour leg at the end of January. He’ll be heading to Europe and the UK for a few dates in March for the Country to Country Festival as well.

The album spawned the single “Parallel Line,” which was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

Currently, Urban is not letting any grass grow under his feet, and keeping nice and busy as always, even aside from his touring duties. He’s set to appear alongside fellow country stars Pistol Annies, Dan + Shay and more on the Feb. 17 Elvis All-Star Tribute, which will air on NBC. And, he’s on tap for Michigan’s Faster Horses Festival this summer, too.