New Music from JUJ “Moods”

Emerging pop artist, JUJ, has released “Mood,” the first single from her forthcoming 7 song EP, JUJ, It’s U to be released May 14, 2019. Originally from Philly, JUJ, shares the emotions she felt making the biggest journey of her life in pursuit of a dream. “Making music is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and I knew that I’d have to get out of my comfort zone and make really big move so I took a chance and moved from Philly to LA! Mood is about the fear, the doubt, and stress that I felt just before the move. Glad I did because I finally feel like I’m on the verge of a breakthrough!”

One of the breakthroughs is linking up with Grammy Award Winner, Julian Nixon (Kendrick Lamar, SZA, A$AP Rocky and more) who is producing songs on her forthcoming EP. Click here to watch the new video, “Mood” https://youtu.be/6Fm8BNdXuGE. The EP will be released on Jujitsu Entertainment distributed by SONY.

