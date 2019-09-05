New Music from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

A brand new album is available now from Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, the group’s first release on Nashville’s Billy Blue Records. Live in Prague, Czech Republic was recorded live at the beautiful Dlabacov Hall – Pyramida theatre in downtown Prague on January 26, 2019. An enthusiastic, sold-out crowd can be heard enjoying the high energy show that was captured for this new album. Packed with fourteen (14) songs, Doyle and the band perform some of their previously recorded work, such as the hit “Little Girl,” the often requested Gospel classic “On The Sea of Life” and the ever-popular “I’ll Be True While Your Gone,” along with new arrangements of never-before recorded songs by the group, including “Living Like There’s No Tomorrow,” “Leaving On Her Mind,” and “Shenandoah Breakdown” among others. The first radio single, “Living Like There’s No Tomorrow,” was co-written by Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame members Jim McBride and Roger Murrah, and features the incredible lead vocal of Kentucky native Jake Vanover, the newest Quicksilver member. Rich blend of harmonies and first-class musicianship have become a trademark of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, and those elements shine bright and clear in this exciting new live project. Inducted into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame in 2012, Lawson is also a 2006 recipient of a National Heritage Fellowship awarded by the National Endowment for the Arts, which is the United States’ highest honor in the folk and traditional arts. Featuring the best musicianship and vocals in the business – with the Legendary Lawson at the helm -the band currently includes members Josh Swift (2017 IBMA Resonator Guitar Player of the Year), Joe Dean (banjo), Stephen Burwell (fiddle), Jake Vanover (Guitar and vocals), Jerry Cole (bass and vocals). Nominated for GRAMMYS® in 2016 and 2017, the group has countless major awards to their credit, including eight (8) International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) wins for Vocal Group of The Year, an honor for which the group is again nominated in the 2019 IBMA awards. LIVE IN PRAGUE is available now on Billy Blue Records (9.30.19).

www.doylelawson.com

www.billybluerecords.com