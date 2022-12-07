New Music Awards Opens 2023 NMA Nomination Ballot

New Music Weekly magazine has announced the opening nomination ballot for the 2023 New Music Awards. NMW is looking at the very best in music, based on artists past charts and radio activity. Join us in celebrating all forms of entertainment, chosen entirely by the people. In each of the 33 categories, fans worldwide can choose the nominees representing music, radio stations, and industry executives. The NMAs will celebrate an unprecedented year in music and radio, while bringing together the music industry community and its fans to honor champions and over-achievers who has inspired us throughout the year.

The “open-ballot” gives all subscribers, industry executives, and the public an opportunity to express and voice their opinions towards picking the final list of nominees. If you are an artist, band or record label that has had a solid year, now is your time to shine via your votes and submissions.

Cast your ballot NOW!