New Montgomery Gentry EP Was Cut Before Troy Gentry’s Untimely Death

Fans will get to hear more new music from Montgomery Gentry in the form of a new EP titled Outskirts, set for release on June 14. Recorded before the tragic death of Troy Gentry, the EP features seven tracks, including a Merle Haggard cover and a guest appearance by rock guitar legend Steve Vai.

Vai appears on one of the EP’s standout tracks, “King of the World.” Though it was included on the duo’s 2018 album Here’s to You, the updated version features the acclaimed Vai on guitar, with Eddie Montgomery noting to Guitar Player, “‘King of the World’ is the way I want to live my life when I grow up. When I found out that Guitar God Steve Vai was into it…that made it the s–t. Wow, still can’t believe that Steve Vai is playing on one of my songs!”

The new project, which incorporates tracks left over from Here’s to You, also includes a cover of Haggard’s heartbreaking hit “What Am I Gonna Do With the Rest of My Life” and a tribute to the duo’s Kentucky roots with a rendition of Darrell Scott’s ominous “You’ll Never Leave Harlan Alive.” Newcomer Travis Denning also scored a cut with the EP’s final track “Joe’s Six-Pack.”

“Can’t wait for my friends to hear these songs. T-Roy and I had a blast recording them,” Montgomery shares in a press release.

Since a tragic helicopter crash took Gentry’s life hours before a show in New Jersey in September 2017, Montgomery has continued to carry forward the spirit of Montgomery Gentry into each musical endeavor, including Here’s to You and a greatest hits album. He is keeping the music of Montgomery Gentry alive on the road, too, maintaining a steady touring schedule through summer with a variety of fairs and festivals.