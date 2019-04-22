New Live At Billy Bob’s Texas Episodes Set To Air On RFD-TV Featuring David Allan Coe, The Gatlin Brothers, Collin Raye and more!

The newly launched hour-long program “Live at Billy Bob’s Texas,” airing weekly on RFD-TV takes the music fan inside the world’s largest honky tonk – Billy Bob’s Texas – all while highlighting the best in both country music and Texas music from artists who have performed on the main stage over the past 20 years.

Live at Billy Bob’s Texas Airs Weekly on RFD-TV Sunday at 7/6c and also available on-demand at RFDCC.com

In a partnership that started over 20 years ago, Smith Music Group has gathered a collection of their favorite cuts – including icons Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson with newer artists like Shooter Jennings – and put them into a TV show! You’ll see exclusive interviews, one offs from up-and-comers and intimate backstage acoustic performances.

Catch these new episodes:

Week of April 21:

Justin McBride, The Gatlin Brothers, Asleep at the Wheel, Collin Raye, David Allan Coe, and Jason Cassidy

Week of April 28:

Collin Raye, Cory Morrow, Brandon Rhyder, Josh Grider, Micky and The Motorcars, and the Hogg Maulies

Week of May 5:

David Allan Coe, Charlie Robison, Billy Joe Shaver, Jackson Taylor, Shooter Jennings, and the Toadies

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000 square foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest HonkyTonk”.

The facility can hold 6000 rowdy patrons on a given night and has been host to hundreds of musical acts, from Alan Jackson to ZZ Top. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding – a step up from the mechanical variety. It seems like an unlikely source for a series that has sold millions of albums.

Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

You can find more information on upcoming events or buy Billy Bob’s Texas merch, Live at Billy Bob’s Texas CDs and DVDs or tickets at billybobstexas.com.

