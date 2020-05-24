New Latin Pop Song Is A Power Anthem For Women All Over The World

Sensual and hot Latin Pop song produced by an American-Finnish father-son producer duo might be just the thing we need while we head towards the summer and the end of Covid-19 related lockdowns all over the world.

Work Me Right is the second single from an American-Finnish producer duo, Mass Mercury. The team includes Chris and Sean Sanders – father and son – originally from Chicago, United States and now based in Finland. The lead vocals are provided by an upcoming female artist Janely, who will be heard on multiple international releases in 2020.

Chris Sanders, who has toured, performed and recorded for example with Billboard Hot100 artist Darude (Sandstorm), Bomfunk MC’s, Annie and K-System established Mass Mercury in 2019 while realising that his son, Sean has grown to become a very talented producer and composer of his own.

The song was mastered at the legendary Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell, known for his work with artists such as Iggy Azalea (New Classic), Dido and Sophie Ellis-Bextor to name a few. The music video for the song is directed by an American female director, Tii Ricks and edited by Emanuele Crivellari who has previously worked for example on multiple videos for UK no. 1 artist, Pixie Lott.

“During these difficult times, we believe it is good to bring some joy and hope for people through music. Work Me Right is not just your typical Latin Pop song. It is also a strong statement and a powerful anthem for women around the world. It is a statement sang by a woman for their partner: You gotta work me right – and treat me right – if you want anything happening between us”, Chris Sanders says.