New IRIS Single “Burgundy”

Singer/Songwriter IRIS releases her new single “Burgundy” today- listen on Spotify HERE. The song was written by IRIS alongside Trey Campbell (Celine Dion, John Legend) and Grammy Award Winner Malay (Frank Ocean, Lorde, Sam Smith) who also produced the track. The melancholic and dreamy track deals with obsessive naive love; “I don’t know much about love but I know about you” IRIS quoted the single. Hear IRIS’ stunning vocal performance perfectly flow over the beautiful spacey guitar and strings. She debuted the song on July 13th, at The Hotel Cafe in Los Angeles, part of Writer’s Block Events which showcases up and coming songwriters.

“Burgundy takes you back to that feeling where everything feels good and you’re savoring the memories of all the happiness you had with someone and then you get lost . You know it’s wrong but that’s what makes it right .”- IRIS

About IRIS

IRIS is an LA-based American singer/songwriter and a New Jersey native. She credits her introduction and love of music to her dad, who played his favorite bands like Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd for IRIS from a young age. From that influence, IRIS felt destined to be an artist. She began her music career in the rock band Linus Young, and now her journey continues as an independent artist. Iris’ first major success as a solo artist was her breakout single “Crazy” which was featured on Netflix’s show Santa Clarita Diet.Since then she’s released a handful of other singles and “Burgundy” will be her second of 2021. IRIS connects to her fans through the messages of love, heartbreak, and the journey to finding happiness, she writes about in her music. Modern influences on her music include artists like John Mayer and Amy Winehouse. IRIS continues to record and release music, and has thousands of streams across Spotify and other streaming platforms.

