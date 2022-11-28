New Holiday Music From Vocal Mavens Naturally 7 “Christmas In Hollis”

Legendary Vocal Mavens Naturally 7 are set to release their latest holiday EP Friends and Family, a collection of 6 tracks touching every aspect of what Holiday music can be. From traditional holiday classic Drummer Boy and New Year’s anthem Auld Lang Syne to Run-DMC’s iconic hip-hop/holiday crossover Christmas in Hollis and the gospel standard Emmanuel, Naturally 7’s Friends and Family has something for every fan of holiday music to enjoy. The EP also includes two original holiday tunes, celebrating togetherness and familial love with True Friends and Family and paying homage to tradition of passing down the Christmas Story from one generation to the next with Love Story (Read It Again).

Naturally 7 – Certain experiences burn themselves in your memory from the very first encounter. The jaw-dropping audio pyrotechnics that Naturally 7 put on display every night absolutely belong in that category. “A capella group” so vastly underplays what they create onstage that they had to coin a phrase – “Vocal Play” – to more accurately depict what they do. Naturally 7 is more than a tightly orchestrated collection of great singers. They transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre. Their vocal choreography is so perfectly interwoven that they compelled the musical maestro himself, Quincy Jones, to declare that “Naturally 7 is the future of vocal music!!” Their sonic mastery was on full display in a series of unforgettable performances on “The World’s Best” TV show, which premiered on CBS immediately following Super Bowl LIII. Hosted by comedian and “Car Karaoke” collaborator, James Corden, Naturally 7 reigned supreme as the world’s “Best Group”, and cemented their singular status among the planet’s musical elite.

This was only icing on the cake of a still-vibrant 20-year career, which includes 3 world tours – nearly 500 shows – with the incomparable Michael Bubl, shared billing with global phenomenon Coldplay – including a sold out show at the Barclays Center – and owned the spotlight in a pair of national Cheerios commercials. In addition to Bubl, Naturally 7 has shared the stage with numerous icons, including Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Quincy Jones, Sarah Connor, Lionel Richie, Ludacris, The Roots, and more. Counted among their world-famous fans are President Barack Obama, Will.I.Am., Ellen DeGeneres, Craig Ferguson, Bill and Melinda Gates, Jay Leno, Allan Titchmarsh, Mo’Nique, Jools Holland, and Arsenio Hall, along with countless others.

With the release of their latest project, 20/20, Naturally 7 comes full circle, adding a fresh spin on 20 fan favorites, hand selected by fans the world over. This, their eleventh studio album, celebrates their 20th anniversary in the music industry, giving music lovers all they could hope for, and then some. For the members of Naturally 7 – “Ricky” Lee Ricardo Cort, Rod Eldridge, N’namdi Bryant, Sean Simmonds, Dwight Stewart, Roger Thomas, and Warren Thomas – it’s a privilege to do what they love and bring so much joy to the hearts of their fans each and every night. It’s exactly what you would expect. When something is pure magic it’s destined to withstand the test of time. Naturally

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Naturally 7

Song Title: Christmas In Hollis

Publishing: Protoons Inc

Publishing Affiliation: ASCAP

Album Title: Friends And Family

Record Label: Naturally 7