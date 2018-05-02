New Guy Nick, Morning Avenger

THE NEW GUY NIC, part of the syndicated JOHNJAY & RICH SHOW, was inspired to complete a week of SUPERHERO SCHOOL. NIC created his own costume and attempted various superhero challenges, including trying to outrun a train and rescuing a damsel in distress.

The challenges culminated with NIC successfully completing the “SPIDER-MAN” challenge, where he had to rappel from the roof of the radio show’s four-story building to the ground.

Check out some of NEW GUY NIC’s Super-heroic achievements here.