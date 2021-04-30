New Evolution Single from Requinn Nicolette “I Can Be Me”

Requinn Nicolette’s voice is as unique as her name! Her debut single, “I Can Be Me,” exhibits her distinctive voice and her bubbly personality. “I Can Be Me” is about being able to be yourself around that special person in your life. Requinn sings, “I’m somebody else with them that’s true, but I can be me when I’m with you.”

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Requinn Nicollette

Song Title: I Can Be Me

Publishing: Requinn Nicollette Publishing

Publishing Affiliation: Other

Album Title: Requinn Nicollette

Record Label: Evolution