New Elvis Footage Played to Live Music in Wellmont Theater’s ‘Seen/Unseen – Live On Screen’ Show

Want an up-close and personal experience with the late entertainer who changed the course of popular music? Elvis Presley, “the King of Rock and Roll,” who sold an unparalleled 1 billion records, will be shown in exquisite footage for “Elvis: Seen/Unseen – Live Onscreen” at the Wellmont Theater on Jan. 30 (8 p.m.).

This one-of-a-kind concert experience, originally slated for October 2019 but rescheduled for January 2020, features special appearances from Priscilla Presley and longtime Elvis associate Jerry Schilling. The pair will share intimate stories and personal photos, plus rare home movies. All tickets previously purchased will still be honored.

The show, which celebrates 50 years since Elvis’ triumphant return to live performance (the Las Vegas residency), includes never-before-seen footage and will find The King singing likable tunes alongside the TCB Band (live). TCB was originally hand-picked by the mega-star himself and includes Glen Hardin, Ronnie Tutt and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer James Burton.

On the concert experience, Priscilla Presley said, “We’re back and better than ever! I am honored to be part of this return of Elvis to the stage, and to see The TCB Band once again bringing his music to life with new unseen footage and a few surprises. Jerry Schilling and I will be sharing stories and screening amazingly intimate home movies. This will be a once in a lifetime show… you won’t want to miss it.”

Elvis’ music career began in Memphis, Tenn., in 1954, and he ultimately became a standout in fast-tempo country music and blues. Presley burst onto the scene with the chart-topper “Heartbreak Hotel,” before also venturing into film and TV.

Presley became the face of the emerging rock-and-roll movement, and after an extended time away from music, regained fame in his now-famous Las Vegas residency.

Other hits include “All Shook Up,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Love Me Tender,” and numerous others.

He passed away suddenly in 1977 at the age of 42, but his legacy has withstood the test of time, as he remains one of the most notable celebrities to have ever lived. He is also the best-selling solo artist of all time.

For more information on this interactive concert experience in Montclair on Jan. 30, visit: https://wellmonttheater.com/shows/elvis-in-concert-seen-unseen-live-on-screen/.