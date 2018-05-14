Rising pop artist Ava Max (Atlantic Records) drops new single “Slippin’” featuring Gashi today (5/11/18). Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fUX1uNkL88k

Her previous single “My Way,” an empowerment anthem, peaked at #15 Pop at iTunes. The video already has 95k+ views (and quickly ascending). You can check it out here.

“My Way” follows her stellar featured performance on LA-based Nü Disco producer Le Youth’s summer smash, “Clap Your Hands.”

Working alongside super producer Cirkut (The Weeknd’s “Starboy” and Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball”), Ava is taking control of both her sound and story, and fiercely claiming her space as one to watch in 2018.

Billboard says “My Way” is “an impressive debut,” adding the track to its Pride Playlist.

Blackbook says it’s a “fierce anthem of empowerment”.

New Ava Max Track “Slippin’” Featuring Gashi

(Photo credit: Lauren Dunn – download high res)

