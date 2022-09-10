Never Miss a Sunset with Molly O’Malley’s Debut Single “Golden Hour”

Dreamy, punky and spunky Louisville-native Molly O’Malley (she/they) has released their first single of the year, “Golden Hour,” across streaming platforms today. “Golden Hour” details the struggles of imposter syndrome and people pleasing to an easy-going dream pop, synth infused production line. O’Malley is candid in her lyric-writing, distinguishing the harsh realities of living the life of someone you are truly not in a golden light. Director and cinematographer Alex Zarek captures O’Malley in various places, such as high-rise city rooftops to empty sunset beaches, all filmed at golden hour to really give a visual for the feeling of a longing for something more.

“The song is about people pleasing and feeling like a fraud because of it. Losing parts of yourself to other people trying to make them happy but when you get home, there’s not a lot left to give yourself.” – Molly O’Malley

Louisville, Kentucky native Molly O’Malley (she/they) knows exactly the kind of artist they want to be. Inspired by artists such as Patrick Stump, Elton John, Tove Lo, Labi Siffre and MGMT, the multi-instrumentalist unique blend of 90’s alternative and sun-soaked dreamgaze brings her vulnerability to the forefront. As a songwriter, Molly O’Malley is unafraid in being confessionally transparent against the backdrop of emotionally driven pop-centered melodies.

Molly O’Malley’s self-described “daydream punk for your long drive home” has earned them praise from notable outlets such as BrooklynVegan, Stereogum, SiriusXM and The Alternative, alongside opening slots for artists such as Shamir, Magdalena Bay, Wet, Oso Oso and Mannequin Pussy.

Their new EP, Nobody Parties (Like Molly), is a relatable collection of music that brings together thoughts, fears, dreams, and experiences in a beautiful catharsis; nestled with O’Malley’s signature velvety voice and hazy, indie-pop guitarwork. Molly O’Malley is excited to share this next chapter to her work, and hopes listeners and fans refer to Nobody Parties as a place of comfort during hardships. The Nobody Parties (Like Molly) EP will be available across streaming services October 20th.

The official “Golden Hour” music video is available now on Molly O’Malley’s YouTube channel. Be sure to pre-save the new EP, Nobody Parties (Like Molly) before it hits airwaves this October here.