Neu!’s Michael Rother Announces Box Set, Shares Song: Listen

Michael Rother, founding member of krautrock groups Neu! and Harmonia, has announced a new box set: Solo is out February 22 via Groenland. The box collects Rother’s first four solo records—Flammende Herzen (1977), Sterntaler (’78), Katzenmusik (’79), and Fernwärme (’82)—along with Soundtracks, which features his scores for the German movies Die Räuber and Houston. In addition, the vinyl box set includes an album of remixes and live tracks.

Below, check out “Groove 139,” which Rother performed live at London’s Jazz Café with Hans Lampe (drums) and Franz Bargmann (guitar) in February 2018. In a press release, Rother said, “The track reflects a mixture of premeditated material and improvised actions which I enjoy very much, these days.”