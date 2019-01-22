Neuhoff Media/Lafayette, IN Teams Up To Help Riely Hospital For Children

Helping Riely Hospital For Children

On JANUARY 17-18 NEUHOFF MEDIA Country WKOA (K-105), Classic Hits WASK and Top 40 WXXB (B102-9)/LAFAYETTE, IN combined their music) and personalities for The NEUHOFF MEDIA RIELY RADIOTHON FOR RIELY HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN in INDIANAPOLIS.

For 18 Hours, SHAMUS AND ANNIE (WKOA), DAVE PATIRCK (WKOA), MAC AND RANDY (WASK) and LOGAN AND JOE (B102-9) shared stories from RILEY HOSPITAL FOR CHILDREN and encouraged listeners to become “Hope Hero’s.” In the end over 66,000 dollars was raised.

VP/Programming MIKE SHAMUS said, “You cannot go anywhere in LAFAYETTE without hearing a story about a RILEY Kid. They help the sickest of the sick. This is a great community that always come thru for us. Our company statement is ‘Media Made Locally’ and this is another great example of that in action.”