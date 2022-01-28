Neson Navigates The Intricacies Of Love In Sultry Single “Roaming”

R&B artist Neson delivers a charismatic, passionate recount of a tumultuous romance in his single “Roaming,” out now. One of the singles from his album, Lover’s Boulevard, this track captures a refined snapshot between our external experience and most intimate emotions. Neson’s vocals shine brilliantly with irrefutable passion and an artistic flame on “Roaming.” Characterized by his rich tone, melodic runs, and the rawness in his performance, Neson embodies a sound reminiscent of iconic artists like Bryson Tiller. The crisp production on “Roaming” comes through with tender keys and poignant percussion that caresses Neson’s impassioned vocals with colorful harmony. Listeners can stream “Roaming” on all major streaming platforms now.