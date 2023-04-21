Neon Straightjackets Release Explosive Alternative Debut, Ex-Girlfriends And Ecstasy LP

Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring their take on classic punk and grunge with their debut LP release, Ex-Girlfriends And Ecstasy, out now across streaming services. The beloved and self-driven project puts their creative ideas and passions together into one explosive rock record. In support of Ex-Girlfriends And Ecstasy, Neon Straightjackets will also be embarking on a spring tour hitting various cities across the midwest — fans can see tour dates here.

The album as a whole presents itself as a catalog detailing relationships and various experiences in life. With a central theme of heartache and loss, Neon Straightjackets’ DIY-backed music has been resonating with fans since the release of their debut single “$#!7CANNED.” Tracks like “HEAVY” continue with the theme of a blossoming crush, while “STARGAZING” details the challenges associated with young adulthood. Ex-Girlfriends And Ecstasy also highlights more meaningful relationships, as the song “See You Soon” was written for lead vocalist Larry Stahl’s grandmother.

Drawing from these various highs-and-lows, Ex-Girlfriends and Ecstasy takes the listener on a trip through the galaxies with a unique take on alternative that will leave you wanting more.

“We are looking forward to releasing our first official venture into music. This album was created from very personal experiences and we can’t wait for everyone to hear it.” – Neon Straightjackets

Neon Straightjackets is an alternative/punk rock band with shades of the 90’s Seattle grunge sound stemming from Paulding County in northwest Ohio. They have been together since April of 2021 and have been on the move since, singing their neurotic and equally energetic original music in every place they are legally allowed. The band in its current iteration consists of Larry Stahl on main vocals and guitar, Johnny Hopkins on a whole other guitar, Mikey Cramer on vocals and bass guitar, and Colton Lloyd on vocals and drums. Since starting they have been featured in Whatzup Magazine, won the first ever Flat Rock Creek Battle of the Bands, and have been featured on ALT 99.5 and ALT 102.3’s Homegrown Spotlight Showcase, which was sponsored by Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Their goal since starting has been to help audience members relate over the hardships of life and ponder the existential fears that dwell within all of us… but make you dance all the while.

Check out Neon Straightjackets’ new album, Ex-Girlfriends And Ecstasy, available now on streaming platforms.