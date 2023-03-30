Neon Straighjackets Recall Breakup Woes In Edgy Single, “$#!7Canned”

Ohio rock band Neon Straightjackets bring 90’s punk and grunge elements to the alternative scene with their new single, “$#!7CANNED”. The new track is the first glimpse into their DIY-driven, explosive new EP, Ex-Girlfriends and Ecstasy, out across DSPs on April 15, 2023. In support of the release, the band will be embarking on a Spring/Summer tour throughout various cities in the United States, bringing their music to a wider range of audiences.

Neon Straightjackets lead vocalist and guitarist Larry Stahl penned the song after going through a messy breakup. It artfully describes the sense of a failing relationship coming to a close and the emotions of growing apart before the penultimate breakup. “$#!7CANNED” was the last song that was written for the upcoming album, but it quickly became a favorite for the band. The song dives into the relatable hardships that come with the downfall of a relationship, paired with an alternative rock sound. Neon Straightjackets have described the song as a cornerstone of the album’s sound and theme as,

“‘$#!7CANNED was the song that really tied the whole album into what it was meant to be themed about. Based on previous relationships and troubles in life that everyone can relate to.” – Neon Straightjackets

Neon Straightjackets is an alternative/punk rock band with shades of the 90’s Seattle grunge sound stemming from Paulding County in northwest Ohio. They have been together since April of 2021 and have been on the move since, singing their neurotic and equally energetic original music in every place they are legally allowed. The band in its current iteration consists of Larry Stahl on main vocals and guitar, Johnny Hopkins on a whole other guitar, Mikey Cramer on vocals and bass guitar, and Colton Lloyd on vocals and drums. Since starting they have been featured in Whatzup Magazine, won the first ever Flat Rock Creek Battle of the Bands, and have been featured on ALT 99.5 and ALT 102.3’s Homegrown Spotlight Showcase, which was sponsored by Sweetwater Studios in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Their goal since starting has been to help audience members relate over the hardships of life and ponder the existential fears that dwell within all of us… but make you dance all the while.

Check out their tour dates this spring in various cities below and be sure to stream “$#!7CANNED” across DSPs today. Ex-Girlfriends and Ecstasy will be self-released and available online April 15, 2023. Pre-save the new album here.

2023 SPRING/SUMMER TOUR DATES:

April 1st – Fort Wayne, Indiana @ Studio Boogaloo

April 7th – Fort Wayne, Indiana @ The Ruin

April 8th – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Medieval Pub

April 14th – Antwerp, Ohio @ Hop’s Place

April 15th – Columbus, Ohio @ Donato’s Basement

April 21st – Athens, Ohio @ The Smiling Skull

April 22nd – Lima, Ohio @ Groamy’s CDs and Tapes

May 5th – Munice, Indiana @ Nine O’Nine

May 6th – Fort Wayne, Indiana @ O’Sullivans

May 7th – Lima, Ohio @ Legacy Ink

May 27th – Ypsilanti, Michigan @ The Regal Beagle

June 17 – Paulding, Ohio @ Paulding County Fair

June 23rd – Antwerp, Ohio @ Studio 211

June 24th – Toledo, Ohio @ The Ottawa Tavern