Neon Sines Release Vibrant ‘80s-Inspired Synth-Pop Anthem “Adeline”

Genre-bending duo Neon Sines has released their new song “Adeline,” an ‘80s-inspired synth-pop track that blends fuzzy guitars, pulsing bass, and a bumping dance beat. Teaming up with renowned synthwave vocalist Ollie Wride and indie group Che-Val, the track delivers both nostalgia and a fresh, slightly offbeat edge. “Adeline” is now available to stream on all platforms, with an official music video with a sci-fi twist dropping on April 29th.

The vibrant, intoxicating single opens with a bouncing electric keyboard, grooving bass, and live drums, immediately evoking ‘80s nostalgia and transporting listeners to a bright, retro dance floor. Crisp vocals from Ollie Wride and Laura of Che-Val cut through the instrumentals, perfectly tying the track together and building excitement leading to the eruption of the final chorus.

“Adeline” was written by Kenny Cash and Evan Murphy of Neon Sines, alongside Wride and Che-Val’s Laura Cash, Cash’s wife and long-time music collaborator. “Evan sent me a couple of demos that I was playing around with to show Ollie. My wife heard one, and it gave her the bug to write an ’80s-inspired name song, like ‘Billie Jean,’ ‘Rosanna,’ ‘Jessie’s Girl,’” explains Cash on how the song came to fruition. As they crafted the track’s lyrical narrative, Cash was struck with a question regarding the song’s earworm chorus: Oh Adeline / Whatcha wanna tell me? / What’s in those eyes / Whatcha wanna tell me? “What if Adeline is keeping a secret that she’s not human? She’s actually a machine, or a cyborg, or AI,” Cash pondered. It was this spirited, sci-fi inspiration that helped Cash to shape the aesthetic of the song. For Wride, the song also carries a deeper meaning. “For me, the song taps into a desire turned mirror: how the thing you crave most can quietly become the very thing that keeps you from moving forward,” says Wride. “‘Adeline’ lives in that tension – longing, glamour, and the moment you realise obsession can be its own cage.”

Kenny Cash produced the song at his Factory Underground Studios. “As artists, we’re trying to get the listener to the emotional core of the track as quickly as possible,” Cash explains. “Whether nostalgia, humor, lust, etc., the production, lyrics, and melody are all meant to trigger an emotional response that’s relevant to the listener.” The sleek production achieves just that, with every note feeling intentional. “Working with Neon Sines and Kenny Cash felt like stepping into a different current, embracing something stylistically fresh rather than pressing pause,” Wride says. “It was more instinctive instead of calculated, and that energy runs through ‘Adeline.’”

Inspired by artists like Prince, The Cure, and fellow Connecticut musicians MGMT, Neon Sines creates charged and highly visual tracks. The duo – producer, songwriter, and bassist Kenny Cash, and songwriter and keyboardist Evan Murphy – is all about freedom, fun, and making music that hits both the heart and the screen. Their music has been heard on TV shows across Netflix and USA. Working out of Cash’s studio, the Factory Underground, Neon Sines is part of a growing creative movement in Connecticut. Built around an artist-first approach, the studio has become a hub for collaboration, and led to the launch of Factory Underground Tech, a program training the next generation of music creators. Outside the studio, Cash also runs the indie label Handsome Money Music.

“Adeline” is an energetic anthem that captures the feeling of being hopelessly mesmerized by someone mysterious and fascinating. The track, available now on all music platforms, is reminiscent of ‘80s hits, yet remains entirely modern and fun. Follow Neon Sines on Instagram @NeonSinesMusic and stay tuned for the music video release on April 29th.