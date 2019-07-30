Neo-Soul Artist MYOA Drops Dreamy New Single “StarPower”

Rising artist Myoa releases eclectic new single, “StarPower.” The song is the fourth single from her forthcoming record, Beautiful Journey. With an instrumentation inspired by the singer’s trip to Nigeria in 2017, Myoa fully embodies her soul-pop-jazz sound as she sings about her musical career. “StarPower” is now available to download and stream across all digital media platforms worldwide.

“StarPower” symbolizes who Myoa is as an artist. “It is a song that reminds me of my purpose. When I wake up each morning, I feel the power of a new day to create and share music,” Myoa explains. BigFootInYourFace, a Nigerian producer that Myoa reached out to during her visit to West Africa back in January of 2017, produced “StarPower.” Myoa felt very inspired in BigFootInYourFace’s studio, immediately coming up with the hook to the track after hearing him bring her vision to life in the instrumental. She hopes to teach listeners that, “Regardless of the weather of life, rain or sun, there is goodness there, because you can be who you want to be… So everyone has star power, you just have to believe it and be free with it.”

Myoa began singing in school choirs, competitions, and concerts at a young age. She penned her first song when she was only nine years old. In college, Myoa spent most of her free time in her room writing music rather than out socializing with friends. After graduating and pursuing a career in finance, she realized she had been missing what she loved most: her music. Myoa quickly resigned from her job and flew to Los Angeles to study music and production. “Music has been embedded in me and so it’s hard for me to imagine life without listening to music, singing or writing. I usually tell myself to keep going; it will all be worth it. I call it faith, and that’s what drives me,” she says.

“StarPower” is a single off of Myoa’s upcoming album, Beautiful Journey.Download and stream the track across all digital media platforms worldwide, now. You can keep up with Myoa’s journey at MyoaMusic.com.