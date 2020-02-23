Nebraska To Nashville: Small Town Singer Savannah Fulfills Promise With Single Release

Pawnee City, Nebraska native Savannah is releasing her single, “We Are Us” on February 28th. The release fulfills a promise she made to her late grandmother.

Savannah was born and raised in Pawnee City, Nebraska, a small town in the southeast corner of the state, population 900. Growing up, her two greatest passions were family and music. At a young age, the little girl with the big voice turned the heads of some prominent industry figures. When she was just 15, Savannah was given the opportunity to work alongside Geno LeSage, Steve Cox, and Kenny Royster, who were all involved in the careers of Grammy award-winning country artists, like Collin Raye.

Shortly after launching her career, Savannah lost her biggest fan, Grandma Linda, to pancreatic cancer. Savannah made a promise to her beloved grandmother, that music would not just be a dream, but a priority…

On February 28th, 2020, Savannah fulfills that promise with the release of her single, “We Are Us” (MTS Records). The Bryan Cole-produced track was mixed by Grammy Winner, Steve Marcantonio (Blake Shelton, Taylor Swift), mastered by Maor Appelbaum (Yes, Lita Ford), and features a who’s who of A-list musicians. “We Are Us” will be available at all major digital music retailers, worldwide.

“My family and friends were in Nashville for the recording sessions, just outside the glass,” explains Savannah. “I feel nothing but humility, love, and the support from my family, both here and gone. I will use music to make them proud.”

For more information on Savannah, please visit http://www.savannahnidermusic.com.

https://www.facebook.com/savannahnidermusic/

https://twitter.com/savannah_nider