Neal McCoy, Justin Moore, Dennis Quaid, Scotty McCreery, Mark Chesnutt And More Set To Take The Stage At Billy Bob’s Texas In March

Dylan Scott, The Damn Quails, Ned Ledoux, Dirty River Boys and Roger Creager also set to perform!

Billy Bob’s is the home of big-name concerts, bull riding and chicken fried steak with a reputation as gigantic as the state itself. With a new dance floor, Billy Bob’s Texas fans will be two-stepping throughout the month of March with top name entertainers from the past, present and future gracing its historic stage.

March Concerts:

MAR 01 – The Damn Quails

MAR 02 – Justin Moore

MAR 08 – Roger Creager

MAR 09 – Scotty McCreery

MAR 15 – Dirty River Boys with Chris Colston

MAR 16 – Neal McCoy

MAR 22 – Dylan Scott

MAR 23 – Ned Ledoux

MAR 29 – Mark Chesnutt

MAR 30 – Dennis Quaid

Dance At Billy Bob’s Texas

SUNDAY AND MONDAY: COUPLES DANCE CLASSES

Sunday- 5 and 6PM | $5 per person

Monday- 7 and 8PM | $5 per person

WEDNESDAY: LADIES NIGHT WITH FREE LINE DANCE LESSONS

Free entry for ladies | Great prizes

THURSDAY: COLLEGE NIGHT WITH FREE LINE DANCE LESSONS

Free entry with a college ID

SATURDAY: LUNCH AND LINE DANCE AT HIGH NOON, WITH SPECIALS IN THE HONKY TONK KITCHEN FOR DANCERS

Free line dance lessons | 20% off lunch for dancers in the Honky Tonk Kitchen

THE DANCE FLOOR IS OPEN EVERY DAY AND NIGHT FOR DANCERS TO SHOW OFF THEIR SKILLS!

More fun facts on Billy Bob’s Texas…

A Little Bit Rock & Roll

While Billy Bob’s is known for hosting the biggest stars in country music, it also hosts Rock ‘n’ Roll & Pop Music stars. Ringo Starr, .38 Special, Men At Work, The Go-Go’s, Steppenwolf, REO Speedwagon, Styx, The Doobie Brothers, Jackyl, KC and the Sunshine Band, Pat Benatar, Heart, and ZZ Top have all performed at the World’s Largest Honky Tonk. Even Ray Charles and Bob Hope have taken the stage at Billy Bob’s Texas.

The Stars at Night, Are Big & Bright!

Billy Bob’s is known for discovering new talent. In one weekend in 1982, it paid Reba McEntire $3,500 on a Friday, and George Strait $4,500 on a Saturday – a fraction of what those performers command today.

Real Bulls, Real Action

Billy Bob’s Live Pro Bull Riding takes place every Friday and Saturday night. We’re talking real bulls- not mechanical! Billy Bob’s also offers our guests a chance to be a rodeo star by providing an authentic stuffed bull photo opportunity as if they were part of the live action.

Lights, Camera, Honky Tonk!

Billy Bob’s Texas has been featured in many acclaimed films, including Pure Country starring George Straight, Baja Oklahoma starring Lesley Ann Warren, Peter Coyote and Willie Nelson. In Addition, Billy Bob’s Texas can be seen in reruns of many episodes of Dallas and Walker, Texas Ranger.

For additional information and upcoming concerts and events, visit www.billybobstexas.com

About Billy Bob’s Texas:

In 1980, at the height of the Urban Cowboy craze, the idea for Billy Bob’s Texas was born. Billy Bob Barnett and Spencer Taylor plotted what to do with a 100,000-square-foot department store that was closed and for sale. Barnett knew that the authenticity of the Stockyards and the size of the space would lend itself well to a nightclub. They hired a crew of 80 and set to work. Billy Bob was hesitant to make a commitment about when the club would open. He set the date for April 1, 1981. A fallback plan, if everything fell through, would be “April Fools!”

Originally, the idea was to capitalize on the popularity of local musician Jerry Max Lane by naming the club “Jerry Max’s Texas,” but when legal barriers of licensing that name began to surface, Billy Bob added his own namesake to the club and “Billy Bob’s Texas” was born.



