NBC reveals lineup of performers for 2025 ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’

NBC has revealed the star-studded lineup of performers for the annual tree-lighting celebration ‘2025 Christmas in Rockefeller Center.’ The annual two-hour event will air live on Wednesday, December 3rd, at 8 pm ET on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

The network previously announced in a press release that Reba McEntire will host this year’s ‘Christmas in Rockefeller Center’ for the first time; with NBC “Today” anchors Savannah Guthrie, Craig Melvin and Al Roker joining the tree lighting special.

In addition to hosting, McEntire, 70, will perform throughout the evening alongside an all-star lineup of musical guests, including Marc Anthony, Halle Bailey, Michael Bublé, Kristin Chenoweth, Laufey, New Edition, Brad Paisley, Carly Pearce, the Radio City Rockettes, and Gwen Stefani. In addition, the Radio City Rockettes, celebrating their 100th anniversary this year, will perform.

Christmas in Rockefeller Center celebrates the holiday season and the annual lighting of one of the world’s most famous trees in the heart of New York City – a tradition that spans over nine decades. The 93rd annual holiday event at Rockefeller Center will lead up to the lighting of the tree, dressed up with over 50,000 multicolored LED lights and topped with its traditional Swarovski star.

Jen Neal, executive vp of live events and specials at NBCUniversal Entertainment, in a statement: “The lighting of the tree at Rockefeller Center is one of the great traditions that New York has to offer, and we couldn’t be more proud to once again share that excitement with audiences all over the country. We’re so looking forward to seeing Reba bring her infectious energy to the telecast and create an unforgettable holiday moment.”