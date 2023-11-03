Singer-Songwriter Kelly Lang’s Music Video For Current Single “Dragonfly” Premiered Today

Renowned singer-songwriter, producer, and author Kelly Lang has released the latest music video for her current single, “Dragonfly” today. Premiered by Guitar Girl Magazine, “Dragonfly” is the title track from her recent album which she surprised fans with as a pop-up digital release. Lang was inspired to create this album to give her audience uplifting songs during difficult times. There are twelve songs, nine of them self-penned, like “I’m Not Going Anywhere” and “I Think It’s Jesus.” ‘Dragonfly‘ also contains classic hymns such as “Amazing Grace” and “Jesus Loves Me / I Surrender All.” The album also has a powerful song called “Life Sentence,” about cancer, which Lang and her fans have faced together. Lang’s positive attitude towards her own battle with breast cancer gives hope to others dealing with similar situations. The dragonfly symbolizes change, growth, and self-discovery, which Lang and her fans embrace. Due to popular demand, Kelly is now making the album ‘Dragonfly’ available on CD today at KellyLang.net, in addition to its digital release.

To purchase/stream, visit HERE.

Lang, an 18-year breast cancer survivor, will officially be making her Grand Ole Opry debut on October 10 for the annual Opry Goes Pink, which raises money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation to aid in the fight against breast cancer. She will join Carly Pearce, Priscilla Block, Gary Mule Deer, The Isaacs, and more for an unforgettable night of music and hope.

To purchase tickets to Opry Goes Pink, visit HERE.

“It has always been a lifelong dream to step inside that hallowed circle,” expresses Lang. ”It is hard to describe that feeling. I have been fortunate enough to sing on the Grand Ole Opry with my husband, T.G. Sheppard, and do a duet with Sir Barry Gibb when he made his debut, but as a solo artist and breast cancer survivor, this is my first time and I couldn’t be more excited, scared, and everything between! I hope to see you there.”

Lang recently released the music video for “I Think It’s Jesus,” which was premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine. While working on the single, Lang highlighted the significance of spiritual signs, ranging from white feathers, random coins, and everything in between, providing the answers many have searched for. “I Think It’s Jesus” resonates with audiences with each performance, offering not only a spiritual message but comfort as well.

‘Dragonfly’ Track Listing:

Dragonfly – Premiered by Guitar Girl Magazine

Down In Destin – Premiered by Center Stage Magazine

Life Sentence – Premiered by American Songwriter

You’re A Miracle – Premiered by The Hollywood Times

If You Knew – Premiered by Nashville.com

I Think It’s Jesus – Premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine

Go Rest High On That Mountain – Premiered by The Music Universe

Down On My Knees

I’m Not Going Anywhere – Premiered by People.com

Looking Down

Amazing Grace – Premiered by Cowboys & Indians

Jesus Loves Me / I Surrender All

Lang has recently been featured in People, AARP, Forbes, Woman’s World, Fox News, Newsmax, American Songwriter, Cowboys & Indians, The Today Show Australia, MORE Fox 5, and more!

Lang recently created a behind-the-scenes video to coincide with the release of Olivia Newton-John’s final duets album ‘Just The Two of Us: Duets Collection Volume 1.’ The project features duets with Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Barry Gibb, Michael McDonald, John Travolta, Paul Anka, Jim Brickman, Richard Marx, Kelly Lang, and more. The video for “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” was premiered by Woman’s World.

For more information on Kelly Lang, visit her new website or follow her on social media.

About Kelly Lang:

As a songwriter, Lang has had a stellar career with her songs being recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, George Jones, B.J. Thomas, Jimmy Fortune, Jerry Lee Lewis, T.G. Sheppard, and Johnny Lee, just to name a few. She has also performed/recorded duets with iconic artists, Sir Barry Gibb, Dame Olivia Newton-John, Paul Shaffer, and Lee Greenwood. As an artist, Lang has released several albums including ’11:11′, ‘Shades of K,’ ‘Throwback,’ ‘Obsession,’ and ‘Iconic Duets’ with her husband, T.G. Sheppard, and is a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. In the spring of 2020, Lang re-released her classic children’s album ‘Lullaby Country,’ which was originally sold at Cracker Barrel. Lang has released ‘Old Soul’ and ‘Old Soul II,’ a collection of classic hits that she produced highlighting songs that have stood the test of time. As part of a national campaign, her voice and writing skills can be heard on television with her song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” throughout the United States as the official anthem for the Ascension Hospital commercial. Lang released her autography also titled ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’ which is also available as an audiobook. Lang’s new album ‘Dragonfly’ is available now.