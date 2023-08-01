Nationally Acclaimed Singer-Songwriter And Author Kelly Lang’s New Single “I Think It’s Jesus” Is Available Now

Singer-songwriter and author Kelly Lang is excited to release her latest single, “I Think It’s Jesus,” accompanied by the music video premiered by M Music & Musicians Magazine. This track is part of her upcoming album, Dragonfly scheduled for release this fall. While working on her first self-penned album in nearly six years, Lang brings to the forefront the answer many never even knew they needed. Quickly becoming a fan favorite, “I Think It’s Jesus” is resonating with audiences with each performance. Throughout the song, Lang gives several examples which offer a spiritual message that is not only valid but comforting.

“I’ve never been more excited to release a song that I have written because this has such a deep meaning and insight into my heart,” shares Lang. ”I never want to be too forceful with my religious beliefs. Still, I hope that when someone hears my song it might make them think the next time they see a red bird out of nowhere, a random coin on the ground, or get a chill for no reason, that these are not merely coincidences. I’d like people to realize there is a human/spiritual connection which unites us all and I think it’s Jesus.”

Lang has also recently been featured on The Today Show Australia, Forbes, AARP, MORE Fox 5, Woman’s World, Fox News, Newsmax, Cowboys & Indians, American Songwriter, People, and more!

Lang, an eighteen-year breast cancer survivor, has shared her journey of healing that brought her through the ups and downs of life in her autobiography ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere,’ which includes her love story with country music legend and husband, T.G. Sheppard, her career in the music industry, raising two daughters as a single mother while receiving the devastating diagnosis from her doctor that forever changed her world. The foreword, written by the late Dame Olivia Newton-John, highlights their friendship and close bond, while the book provides life lessons and showcases Lang’s positive attitude during her darkest days. Now available as an audiobook as well, every chapter of ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere’ is recorded in Lang’s voice, except one, titled ‘From T.G.’s Perspective.’ For the first time, in T.G.’s voice, listeners are able to hear their journey from his memory, recollection, and point of view. Never shying away from her faith, Lang shares her powerful story to provide comfort, hope and even healing to listeners from all walks of life. ‘I’m Not Going Anywhere,’ is available on Amazon, Audible, Apple Books, and directly from KellyLang.net.

“I am thrilled that my book is now available in audiobook format,” shares Lang. “Due to vision problems or a busy schedule, many fans have expressed that they would rather listen to a story than read it. Having the ability to provide this version is something close to my heart, as I can definitely relate to both situations.”

Kelly Lang recently released her highly anticipated album, Old Soul II. Surviving the test of time, Lang’s approach to these thirteen popular classic hits of the 70s and 80s turns back the hands of time to uncover the feel-good intent of yesteryear, which have become staples in the hearts of millions. This collection of hits contains songs from music’s greatest era including “Midnight Train To Georgia,” “Careless Whisper,” “Every Time You Go Away,” and a special dance version of “Missing You.” The music video for “What’s Love Got To Do With It,” was recently premiered by Taste Of Country. Old Soul II is available to download and stream on all digital platforms.

Lang recently created a behind-the-scenes video to coincide with the release of Olivia Newton-John’s final duets album Just The Two of Us: Duets Collection Volume 1. The project features duets with Dolly Parton, Mariah Carey, Barry Gibb, Michael McDonald, John Travolta, Paul Anka, Jim Brickman, Richard Marx, Kelly Lang, and more. The video for “How Can You Mend A Broken Heart” was premiered by Woman’s World.

As a songwriter, Lang has had a stellar career with her songs being recorded by artists such as Ricky Skaggs, Lorrie Morgan, The Oak Ridge Boys, Crystal Gayle, George Jones, B.J. Thomas, Jimmy Fortune, Jerry Lee Lewis, T.G. Sheppard, and Johnny Lee, just to name a few. She has also performed/recorded duets with iconic artists, Sir Barry Gibb, Dame Olivia Newton-John, Paul Shaffer, and Lee Greenwood. As an artist, Lang has released several albums including 11:11, Shades of K, Throwback, Obsession, and Iconic Duets with her husband, T.G. Sheppard, and is a member of the Oklahoma Music Hall of Fame. In the spring of 2020, Lang re-released her classic children’s album Lullaby Country, which was originally sold at Cracker Barrel. Also in 2020, Lang released a collection of classic hits that she produced called Old Soul. As part of a national campaign, her voice and writing skills can be heard on television with her song “I’m Not Going Anywhere” throughout the United States as the official anthem for the Ascension Hospital commercial. In 2021, she released her autography also titled I’m Not Going Anywhere. Lang’s new album Dragonfly will be released later this fall.