National Music Council Thanks Music Educators Around The Country

Artists from across the scope of music and songwriting have come together in collaboration with the National Music Council (NMC) and the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) to thank music educators and administrators for their continuing perseverance during these challenging times. The hope is that the messages of appreciation in this video are able to help uplift and inspire music educators to keep the music playing.

This video kicks off Music In Our Schools Month (MIOSM), which occurs every year in March as a push for schools across the nation to focus on the importance of music education. The events and programs surrounding MIOSM are a perfect way to increase the awareness of the lifelong benefits that K-12 music programs provide students.

Many of America’s greatest artists want to let music teachers know that their efforts really do make an enormous, positive difference in the lives of students, especially in times of a crisis. Award-winning musicians and songwriters Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Paul Shaffer, Rosanne Cash, John Rich (Big & Rich), Jim Lauderdale, Steve Winwood, Nile Rodgers (Chic), Donald Fagen (Steely Dan), Take 6, and the late Chick Corea – along with CMT’s “Next Women of Country” Class of 2021 group Chapel Hart and up and coming singer-songwriter Paige King Johnson, all offer inspirational words throughout the video. We join them in celebrating our music teachers during Music in Our Schools Month!

For more information on the National Music Council, contact David H. Sanders, sandersd@montclair.edu.

