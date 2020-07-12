Nate Jones w/Lance Chandler “Beautiful” now available to Top40/CHR radio programmers

Bio/Tour:

James Nathan Nate Jones was born on January 8, 1991, and grew up in the small town of Manchester, Tennessee. At an early age, Nate found a gift in athletics, and participated in multiple sports most of his life. It was through sports that he discovered his passion for music. While traveling for basketball, Nate and his teammates would sit at the back of the bus and freestyle battle. It was then that Nate realized he had a gift for poetry. As time went on, Nate graduated high-school and began his adult life. One fateful day, his car radio went out. To pass the time and drown out the silence, Nate began to freestyle spoken word poetry once more. From that moment on, his natural talent grew into a complete passion for music. Soon after, his friend Brain Hester turned one of Nates spoken word poems into a song. Brian Hester and the Borrowed Band went on to play the song at multiple gigs with much success. When Nate heard his words being performed in front of an audience, he quickly realized he had to grow his talent. The people in that band gave me an introduction to the music side of life, Nate commented. And I will be forever grateful. In 2019, the stars aligned when Nate was given the opportunity to produce his music for the first time. Lifelong friend, Levi Haag, pushed Nate to record in the studio. Haag organized a meeting with producer, Lance Chandler, and one song was all it took. Nate became hooked, and officially began the pursuit of a career in professional rapping. Im learning, Im evolving, and everyday lm getting better, Nate states. I hope you enjoy my music. On May 29, 2020, Nate released his debut track, Waking Up.