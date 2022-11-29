Nate DiRuzza Wishes He Were “Heartless” in New Single

Novelistic songwriter, Nate DiRuzza puts his guards up in his new single “Heartless” – now available everywhere. When hopeless romantics encounter miserable heartbreak, they can wish they were “Heartless”; and that is the exact scenario of DiRuzza’s grief-stricken tune.

“Usually, when a heartbreak happened, I would crank out at least four or five songs from it. I wouldn’t even look at my guitar,” shares the folk rock-n-pop musician. “I spent a whole week at my parents house in Ohio perfecting this song called ‘Heartless’ that Nick Lavery and Corinne McKnight wrote for me.”

The instrumentals of DiRuzza’s new single reflect the exact emotions after facing a broken heart. “Heartless” allows listeners to take a look straight into the artist’s heart with well-thought out instrumentals and a main guitar lick that sounds like the track is shedding tears.

“Heartless” is the latest installment from a full upcoming project. With each of his singles released this year, Nate DiRuzza is making a name for himself in the Nashville music scene and building the excitement for his album due early 2023. “Nate is an entertainer and storyteller, and we are thrilled for another chapter of his upcoming project,” exclaims Burning Ground Entertainment owner, Dawn DeJongh. For more on Nate DiRuzza, follow @natediruzza on all social media platforms.