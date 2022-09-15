Nate DiRuzza Sings of Hot Spanish Nights in “Playa del Amor”

Transporting listeners to the sands of “Playa del Amor,” Rock ‘n’ folk Romeo Nate DiRuzza releases a melodic tropical escape in his brand new single. Immersing listeners in a hot Spanish night dancing all inhibitions away, “Playa del Amor” is a tropical-rock track featuring a reggae-inspired rhythm and classic Spanish guitar-tinged riffs.

“I wanted the audience to dive into their imagination with this song. When they listen, they should feel like they’re at Cabo or on a beach where a person – who is intoxicating to look at – is giving them a brand new feeling they haven’t felt before,” says DiRuzza. “This song is very metaphorical. You will lose yourself to all of this new beauty and experience you haven’t seen before.”

At “Playa del Amor,” all stresses and anxieties wash away into an ocean of island-rock production. “Playa del Amor” is a track as hot as the rays of sun beaming down – and the musical setting is just as steamy.

“Playa del Amor” is now available on all streaming platforms, as well as on his YouTube channel. For more on Nate DiRuzza, visit www.natediruzza.com and follow him on social media @NateDiRuzza.