Nate Barnes’ New Summertime Anthem “Love In The Country”

Quartz Hill Records artist Nate Barnes returns with his latest, the summertime anthem, “Love in the Country,” available across all streaming and digital retail partners now.

Stream / Buy “Love in the Country” HERE

The breezy, come-on to a lover to spend the night together outdoors beneath the stars was written by country powerhouses Ryan Hurd, Jordan Schmidt, Ernest Smith and Geoffrey Warburton. “Love in the Country,” boasts toe-tappin’ lyrics and stunning visuals paired with an undeniable hook of summer love. It’s an irresistible jam with a back-porch groove.

Hey baby do you hear that song

All the crickets and the bullfrogs singing along

Tween the wind in the trees and the birds and the bees

Sounds so sweet making love in the country

“‘Love in the Country’ reminds me of young love. Growing up in small town Michigan, there wasn’t much to do but take your date to the movies, hang out at late night bonfires or sit on the back of your truck bed and talk all night. And sometimes you just want to get out in the country to spend a little time together one-on-one,” says Barnes.

Produced by Derek George (Randy Houser) and Ilya Toshinkskiy (Jelly Roll), “Love in the Country” possesses a chorus that makes the listener want to clap their hands and get up and dance while the bridge mirrors a summer romance between young lovers without a care in the world.

“Love in the Country” is the first song from Barnes’ upcoming debut album, slated for release in early 2025.

About Nate Barnes:

Hailing from South Haven, Michigan, Nate Barnes is a blue-collar storyteller who writes and sings about God, family, hard work, heartache, love, and the simple joys of life. The former nuclear power plant worker spent years playing bars, coffee shops, small venues and festivals in and around his hometown while juggling a grueling day job that included shoveling and digging trenches, laying pipelines, pouring concrete and performing mechanical maintenance duties for the plant, oftentimes enduring extreme weather conditions and 14-hour shifts. A virtual unknown before signing with Quartz Hill Records, Barnes’ debut single, “You Ain’t Pretty,” became the #1 Most Added Song by a Debut Artist at Country Radio (Mediabase), cresting the Top 40 and earning over 34 million impressions on TikTok. Featured in American Songwriter, Billboard, Country Insider, Holler, Music Row, People, Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Sounds Like Nashville, Taste of Countryand more, Barnes has shared the stage with Lady A, Russell Dickerson, Cody Johnson, Florida-Georgia Line and Chris Janson.

Barnes recently completed his debut album with producers Mickey Jack Cones (Jason Aldean, Thomas Rhett), Derek George (Randy Houser) and Ilya Toshinskiy (Jelly Roll). His Quartz Hill Records debut album will be released in early 2025 while the first single from the album, “Love in the Country,” is available now across all streaming and digital retail partners.