Natalie Nicole Gilbert “Say You’ll Be There” Now At Radio: Radio/Media Download

LA-based Natalie Nicole Gilbert’s career has included collaborations with a number of film composers and musicians of a wide array of genres ranging from EDM to classic jazz to alt pop rock. Today, Gilbert is a voting member of the Recording Academy with(now)14solo albums and an additional seventeen singles to her credit. In addition to her music, she has more than 10 years in broadcast radio as a radio host and voiceover talent, and has done national commercials for McDonalds, Cadillac, Quiznos, and other well-known brands. She built her home recording studio in 2005 when it was still a relatively new practice, and continues to produce and co-produce her own music. Gilbert is also a session vocalist for the Dublin Studio Hub, and film and TV composer with Music + Pictures, whose credits include Law and Order, The Office, and many others worldwide. She brings her extensive knowledge of what is radio-ready and what is easiest to license for film & TV to her own acoustic and electric songs.

Gilbert comes from a musical family heritage with a pianist mother who played with Liberace, a vocalist sister inspired by love songs from every era, a brother in a rock band, and a father whose tech engineer mind led him to work for Lockheed Martin. Recovery hits all digital music outlets September 1.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Natalie Nicole Gilbert

Song Title: Say You’ll Be There

Publishing: Natalie Nicole Gilbert

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Recovery

Record Label: Harbor Road Entertainment