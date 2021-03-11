Natalie Nicole Gilbert Releases Dance/Pop Single “We Are The Flyers”

Multi-award winning vocalist, songwriter, and producer Natalie Nicole Gilbert demonstrates her musical versatility yet again, this time with her new dance pop album, Don’t Blink. Having released over a dozen albums of original music ranging from EDM to jazz to alt pop-rock, Gilbert glides back to the dance/pop realm with her 2021 album. Produced by Grammy Award-winning producer, engineer and remixer Robert Eibach (Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez), Gilbert’s Don’t Blink album drops on February 26th.

On her new 10-track album, Gilbert includes her 2020 original dance cut “Morning Light,” (which was considered for a Grammy in the Best Dance category), and an unreleased extended cut of the track. Six of the other eight tracks are the artist’s soulful interpretations, in both radio edits and extended mixes, of “Exhale” (Sabrina Carpenter), “We Are the Flyers” (Lara Fabian), and “Whatever We Started” (Richard Marx). Gilbert’s renditions of the 1985 hit single “Broken Wings” by Mr. Mister and Demi Lovato’s 2017 powerhouse single, “Sorry Not Sorry,” round out the album.

Guest collaborators on the album include violinist/composer Andrew Joslyn, cellist Eli Weinberger, pianist Warren Pettey and vocalist Lisa Ramsey (NBC’s The Voice). Eibach produced the instrumentation of 9 of the 10 tracks on Don’t Blink. Multiple award-winning TV/film producer Jonathan Still (Dancing With The Stars, Shameless, Inside the NFL) produced and arranged “Broken Wings” on the album.

Don’t Blink, the new dance pop album by Natalie Nicole Gilbert, hits all digital platforms on February 26th. Check out more new music coming from this LA artist on her website: NatalieNicoleGilbert.com

Natalie Nicole Gilbert

Don’t Blink

Tracklist:

1. Exhale

2. Morning Light (Extended Mix)

3. Broken Wings

4. We Are the Flyers

5. Whatever We Started (Album Mix)

6. Exhale (Extended Mix)

7. Morning Light (Album Mix)

8. We Are the Flyers (Extended Mix)

9. Whatever We Started (Extended Mix)

10. Sorry Not Sorry

MORE ABOUT THE ARTIST

Photo credit: Kim Hardy (London)

LA-based Natalie Nicole Gilbert comes from a musical family heritage with a pianist mother who played with Liberace, a vocalist sister inspired by love songs from every era, a brother in a rock band, and a father whose tech engineer mind led him to work for Lockheed Martin. Gilbert’s career has included collaborations with a number of film composers and musicians of a wide array of genres ranging from EDM to classic jazz to alt pop rock.

Today, Gilbert is a voting member of the Recording Academy with (now) 14 solo albums and an additional seventeen singles to her credit. In addition to her music, she has more than 10 years in broadcast radio as a radio host and voiceover talent, and has done national commercials for McDonalds, Cadillac, Quiznos, and other well-known brands. She built her home recording studio in 2005 when it was still a relatively new practice, and continues to produce and co-produce her own music. Gilbert is also a session vocalist for the Dublin Studio Hub, and film and TV composer with Music + Pictures, whose credits include Law and Order, The Office, and many others worldwide. She brings her extensive knowledge of what is radio-ready and what is easiest to license for film & TV to her own acoustic and electric songs.

