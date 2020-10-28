Natalie Nicole Gilbert “Not Dark Yet” now available to Country radio

From Jazz to House to #1 Chart Covers, Award-Winning

Artist NATALIE NICOLE GILBERT (NNG) Drops New Singles!

LA-based singer-songwriter Natalie Nicole Gilbert brings fresh nostalgia to the pandemic with the release of familiar international hits and brand-new music

Award-winning recording artist, singer-songwriter and composer Natalie Nicole Gilbert (NNG) is dazzling audiences around the world with the release new singles.

Natalie Nicole Gilberts velvet voice delivery is trilling and earns her a spot among the greatest of the genre An instant classic. Secret Eclectic, London

Natalies new and nostalgic cover singles are now available on all major streaming and digital download platforms.

With 12 solo albums, 17 singles, and over 10 years experience as a broadcast radio host and voiceover talent, award-winning artist and composer Natalie Nicole Gilbert is globally known for her versatile vocals, heartfelt lyrics and ear for composition.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Natalie Nicole Gilbert

Song Title: Not Dark Yet

Publishing: Bob Dylan Music

Publishing Affiliation: SESAC

Publishing 2: Special Rider Music

Publishing Affiliation 2: SESAC

Album Title: Not Dark Yet

Record Label: Harbor Road Entertainment