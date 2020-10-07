Natalie Nicole Gilbert “Not Dark Yet” now available to AC radio
From Jazz to House to #1 Chart Covers, Award-Winning
Artist NATALIE NICOLE GILBERT (NNG) Drops New Singles!
LA-based singer-songwriter Natalie Nicole Gilbert brings fresh nostalgia to the pandemic with the release of familiar international hits and brand-new music
Award-winning recording artist, singer-songwriter and composer Natalie Nicole Gilbert (NNG) is dazzling audiences around the world with the release new singles.
Natalie Nicole Gilberts velvet voice delivery is trilling and earns her a spot among the greatest of the genre An instant classic. Secret Eclectic, London
Natalies new and nostalgic cover singles are now available on all major streaming and digital download platforms.
With 12 solo albums, 17 singles, and over 10 years experience as a broadcast radio host and voiceover talent, award-winning artist and composer Natalie Nicole Gilbert is globally known for her versatile vocals, heartfelt lyrics and ear for composition.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Natalie Nicole Gilbert
Song Title: Not Dark Yet
Publishing: Bob Dylan Music
Publishing Affiliation: SESAC
Publishing 2: Special Rider Music
Publishing Affiliation 2: SESAC
Album Title: Not Dark Yet
Record Label: Harbor Road Entertainment
|Record Label:
|Harbor Road Entertainment
|Radio Promotion:
|Rush Release
|Jo Titchener
|jotitchener@googlemail.com
|Publicity/PR:
|Innes & Campbell
|Corrie Campbell
|corrie@innesandcampbell.co.uk