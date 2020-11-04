Natalie Nicole Gilbert “Morning Light” now available to Top40 radio

Los Angeles based singer-songwriter Natalie Nicole Gilbert brings fresh nostalgia to life with the release of familiar international hits and brand-new music.

Natalie Nicole Gilberts velvet voice delivery is trilling and earns her a spot among the greatest of the genre An instant classic. Secret Eclectic, London

Natalies new and nostalgic cover singles are now available on all major streaming and digital download platforms.

For further information, visit natalienicolegilbert.com

ABOUT NATALIE NICOLE GILBERT

With 12 solo albums, 17 singles, and over 10 years experience as a broadcast radio host and voiceover talent, award-winning artist and composer Natalie Nicole Gilbert is globally known for her versatile vocals, heartfelt lyrics and ear for composition. Whether shes consulting on music licensing or producing her own original material, you can usually find Natalie at her home recording studio in Los Angeles.

Additional Artist/Song Information: Artist Name: Natalie Nicole Gilbert

Song Title: Morning Light

Publishing: Harbor Road Entertainment

Publishing Affiliation: BMI

Album Title: Morning Light

Record Label: Harbor Road Entertainment