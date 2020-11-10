Natalie Nicole Gilbert “Morning Light” now available to Record Pools
Los Angeles based singer-songwriter Natalie Nicole Gilbert brings fresh nostalgia to life with the release of familiar international hits and brand-new music.
Natalie Nicole Gilberts velvet voice delivery is trilling and earns her a spot among the greatest of the genre An instant classic. Secret Eclectic, London
Natalies new and nostalgic cover singles are now available on all major streaming and digital download platforms.
For further information, visit natalienicolegilbert.com
ABOUT NATALIE NICOLE GILBERT
With 12 solo albums, 17 singles, and over 10 years experience as a broadcast radio host and voiceover talent, award-winning artist and composer Natalie Nicole Gilbert is globally known for her versatile vocals, heartfelt lyrics and ear for composition. Whether shes consulting on music licensing or producing her own original material, you can usually find Natalie at her home recording studio in Los Angeles.
Additional Artist/Song Information:
Artist Name: Natalie Nicole Gilbert
Song Title: Morning Light
Publishing: Harbor Road Entertainment
Publishing Affiliation: BMI
Album Title: Morning Light
Record Label: Harbor Road Entertainment
|Record Label:
|Harbor Road Entertainment
|NNG
|MusicLicensing@NatalieNicoleGilbert.com
|Radio Promotion:
|Rush Release
|Jo Titchener
|Jotitchener@googlemail.com
|Publicity/PR:
|EMPKT PR
|Beatrice Kimmel
|Beatrice@empktpr.com