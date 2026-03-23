Natalie Jean Channels Strength Through Softness on New Album Unbreakable Spirit

Released March 6th, the new album blends soul, Americana, and contemporary influences in a powerful meditation on resilience, womanhood, and social impact.

Internationally acclaimed Haitian singer-songwriter Natalie Jean unveils her latest album, Unbreakable Spirit — a powerful meditation rooted in resilience, womanhood, and social impact.‍ Unbreakable Spirit is grounded in the belief that remaining soft in a world that demands hardness is a radical act of resistance. Blending soul, Americana, and contemporary influences, the record draws from the emotional authenticity of women’s lived experiences. Across the album, Natalie explores the courage it takes to rise without abandoning tenderness.

Each track on Unbreakable Spirit moves deliberately through struggle, healing, empowerment, and transformation. The album’s opening track, “Born to Lead,” introduces the record with a bang. Built from a clear sonic vision and brought to life alongside producer Alexi Von Guggenberg, the song recently won the Women’s Freedom Song Contest 2026 in the Lyric/Poem category and is also a semifinalist in the International Songwriting Competition 2025.

“Born To Lead’ is about all women and the quiet ways we’re taught to doubt ourselves. It’s a reminder that leadership doesn’t come from permission, titles, or fitting into someone else’s mold. Women have always led—through resilience, empathy, and courage—even when the world refused to call it leadership. This song is my way of saying that our voices matter, our instincts matter, and we don’t have to shrink to belong. When one woman stands in her truth, it gives others permission to do the same,” shares Natalie Jean.

From confronting silencing forces to reclaiming voice, the album is both declaration and sanctuary, giving language to women who refuse to shrink in the face of the current political climate.

Unbreakable Spirit is social-impact music in its most organic form. Natalie writes to give listeners space to feel, reflect, and recognize themselves in the lines — and between them. Her refusal to dilute emotion or conform to expectation makes Unbreakable Spirit one of her most poignant releases to date.

Natalie Jean, Born To Lead, Official Music Video

About

Natalie Jean is an internationally recognized, award-winning Haitian singer-songwriter and a Billboard-, iTunes-, Apple Music-, and Amazon-charting artist. A two-time Gold Medal winner in the Global Music Awards and a voting member of the Recording Academy, she records and performs in English, French, Spanish, and Haitian Creole, bringing a distinctly global perspective to her work. With six albums to her name, Natalie blends Americana with soul, pop, and other genre influences to create music rooted in emotional truth, resilience, and connection. Her song “Born to Lead” recently won the Women’s Freedom Song Contest in the Lyric/Poem category and was named a semifinalist in the International Songwriting Competition. Her 2025 Grammy Participation Certificate for contributing to the chorus of Aaron Lazar’s Impossible Dream marks another milestone in a career defined by fearless creativity and authenticity.

At its core, Unbreakable Spirit is about the reclamation of voice, softness, and leadership in search of truth. In choosing this path, Natalie Jean reminds us that one of the strongest things a woman can be is fully herself.

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Natalie Jean

nataliejean36@gmail.com

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